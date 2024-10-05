All 8 Halls of the Main Venue of the 31st China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair Open, with the New Hall H Showcasing Nearly 100 Unique Lighting Brands

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the golden autumn season peaks, the lighting industry gathers once again. The 31st China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair will take place from October 22 to 26 in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province. Held during the prime time for global production and sales, this event will inject renewed strength and innovative energy into the lighting industry supply chain.

Expansion and Upgrades: Grand Opening of 8 Exhibition Halls

The main venue of this year's event, the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, will follow an exhibition-store linkage model and collaborate with eight major lighting megastores within the town: Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Era Lighting Center, Guzhen Chang'an Lighting Parts & Electronic City, Caosan International Lighting Parts City, Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City, and Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City. This "1+8+N" setup forms an expansive exhibition and sales framework and brings together over 3,500 brands and tens of thousands of industry professionals. With the perfect convergence of timing, location, and talent, the Fair will create a one-stop, 1.5 million-square-meter procurement event through an integrated exhibition, sales, and online platform.

With the full opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a new "golden zone" filled with business opportunities is rapidly emerging, which brings fresh growth prospects to Guzhen's lighting industry.

The 31st China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair is aligned with this era of rapid development and serves as a bridge for regional economic cooperation. In response to the high demand for exhibition space at the main venue in recent years, this year's event introduces a new comprehensive Hall H, located west of Hall A, covering an exhibition area of 3,400 square meters. With all eight halls in the main venue opening simultaneously, the Fair will feature over 1,000 exhibitors and offer products that span the entire lighting industry supply chain. The event will focus on three major industry trends: smart lighting, green and low-carbon technologies, and integrated innovation, thereby driving the development of a new ecosystem for the lighting industry.

New Debuts: Nearly 100 Brands Shine in Hall H

The newly added Hall H has generated immense excitement, with nearly 100 high-quality enterprises already on board. They aim to drive business growth, expand market reach, and enhance their brand visibility and influence within the industry.

Hall H features a diverse range of product categories and companies across various tiers and showcases the platform's strength in specialization, precision, uniqueness, and innovation.

It includes both large, well-known partners from Shenzhen and local "government project suppliers." For example, Shenzhen Zongyou Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing and selling portable wireless charging sockets and waterproof safety power strips and boasts over 30 invention patents and patent protection in 135 countries. They have long-standing collaborations with major brands like BYD, Haier, and Midea. Another participant is Zhongshan Dao Ba Lighting, established in 2016, with a 6,000-square-meter eco-friendly factory producing streetlight modules and solar lamps, which have earned certifications such as CE and RoHS.

The products on display in Hall H cater to both online platforms and cross-border e-commerce, featuring best-sellers as well as globally popular, patent-winning innovations. For example, Zhongshan Renzhao Lighting, a company specializing in desk lamps and nightlights, stands out with its distinctive products. For many years, they have supplied online platforms and cross-border e-commerce, earning the favor of numerous buyers due to their wide variety, stable quality, and quick delivery times. Another standout is HCNT from Zhaoqing City, an established company founded in 1999. HCNT holds domestic and international patents for magnetic levitation technology, and its products—such as magnetic levitation globes and desk lamps—are in high demand, with sales spanning both domestic and overseas markets.

The exhibitors at Hall H not only include research-driven companies from Shenzhen that integrate artificial intelligence with hardware engineering but also local providers offering mid-to-high-end custom engineering solutions. For instance, Shenzhen Index Tech uses artificial intelligence to generate hardware products and provides engineers with intelligent and efficient tools and platforms to shorten the path from concept to realization. Guangdong Weimi Intelligent Technology, which specializes in various power supplies, offers CE, CB, CCC, and RoHS-certified products, enjoys several new patents, and delivers comprehensive power supply solutions.

The Fair also features a number of national high-tech enterprises. Jiangmen Bright Lighting Technology, for example, produces lighting solutions for cultural tourism projects, roads, and factories. Foshan Zhengliang Optics, with over 20 years of experience, will showcase its newly developed secondary optical solutions, including optical lenses and reflective cups. Moreover, several outstanding brands from niche sectors will be present, such as Jiangmen Lingcheng Lighting, which specializes in explosion-proof lamps, and Guzhen Liancangzhiguang Lighting, known for its PLC stair light controllers.

From October 22 to 26, join us to witness the latest industry trends, marvel at cutting-edge innovations, admire the prowess of top enterprises, and envision the future of the industry. Let's experience the charm of the Guzhen Lighting Fair and help craft a glorious new chapter for the lighting industry.

