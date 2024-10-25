All-Energy Australia 2024: Sungrow's Transformative Energy Solutions Bridging to a Sustainable Future

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major event for the renewable energy sector, Sungrow showcased its latest innovations at All-Energy Australia at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring the next-generation liquid-cooled energy storage systems, PowerTitan 2.0 and PowerStack, along with new residential hybrid inverters, batteries, and more. As one of the largest renewable energy exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region, the event serves as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to converge and share insights on the latest technological advancements in sustainable energy.

Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow APAC, stated, "As the world — and particularly Australia — shifts rapidly towards renewable energy, Sungrow is leading the way in innovation. We are committed to delivering the most advanced and reliable solutions tailored to Australia's unique energy needs, helping the nation achieve its ambitious sustainability goals and driving a more resilient, renewable future."

Next-generation utility-scale renewable energy solutions

Among the standout products at Sungrow's booth is the PowerTitan 2.0, an intelligent liquid-cooled energy storage system designed for high efficiency and safety. With a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of 89.5%, the system is equipped with state-of-the-art safety measures and cutting-edge Stem Cell Grid Tech, which enhances grid stability and optimizes power quality.

High-efficiency solutions for the growing commercial and industrial (C&I) market

One of the key offerings is the PowerStack, a liquid-cooled commercial and industrial energy storage system that significantly reduces on-site commissioning time. With AI-controlled thermal management reducing heat loss by 33% and maintaining temperature differences within 2.5°C, the PowerStack reaches optimal performance and efficiency of up to 88%.

Residential solar systems empower households to harness clean energy

Additionally, the SH25T Hybrid Three-Phase Inverter paired with the SBH High Voltage LFP Battery Solution provides robust whole-home backup capabilities. With a battery capacity of up to 160 kWh and seamless off-grid compatibility, this solution enhances self-consumption, reduces energy costs, and supports energy independence.

Sungrow powers Australia's path to a renewable economy

"As Australia strides towards a renewable future, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 and achieve 82% of its electricity from renewable sources, our products cater to various applications — from residential rooftops to commercial spaces like offices and warehouses. Sungrow offers the ideal solution for your clean energy transition while ensuring an exceptional experience," said Scott Su, Technical Service Director of Sungrow Australia.

Sungrow Australia stands at the forefront of this green revolution. With a commanding presence in the market, Sungrow powers over 35% of both the residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) PV sectors, alongside a 15% stake in the utility space. Driven by a dedicated team in Sydney, Sungrow is not just innovating but reshaping Australia's energy landscape, fuelling a cleaner, more resilient economy for a sustainable future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow