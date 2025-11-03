Witness Sungrow's Innovative Solar and Energy Storage Solutions at REI Expo 2025: Empowering India's Energy Transition

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled a suite of cutting-edge innovations at REI 2025. The new product lineup – including the PowerStack 255CS BESS for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage, the residential PV&ESS system MG5/6RL inverter and MGL060 battery, and the high-efficiency 2.5 kW Microinverter S2500S-L — is designed to enhance local energy stability and sustainability while empowering Indian households and businesses with smarter, more reliable power solutions.

Sungrow's Innovative Solar and Energy Storage Solutions at REI Expo 2025

Since entering the market in 2014, Sungrow has built strong multi-gigawatt partnerships with leading Indian power companies, fostering long-term collaboration in innovation, localization, and sustainable growth.

PowerStack 255CS: Liquid-Cooling C&I Energy Storage System

With over 1,000 successful C&I deployments worldwide across sectors like metallurgy, automotive, and textiles, Sungrow continues to advance industrial decarbonization. During this expo, Sungrow also launches the PowerStack 255CS integrated energy storage system for the Indian C&I market, equipped with 314 Ah battery cells for 257 kWh capacity in a 2-hour system.

High Efficiency and Lower Cost : This highly integrated system, featuring pre-installed and pre-commissioned functions, significantly reduces installation time and costs. Its innovative AI-controlled thermal balance function can reduce daily system heat loss by 33%, significantly improving operational efficiency. Meanwhile, precise liquid-cooled balanced heat dissipation maintains more stable battery temperatures, ensuring that the overall temperature difference during operation remains at ≤ 2.5°C for optimized performance.

: This highly integrated system, featuring pre-installed and pre-commissioned functions, significantly reduces installation time and costs. Its innovative AI-controlled thermal balance function can reduce daily system heat loss by 33%, significantly improving operational efficiency. Meanwhile, precise liquid-cooled balanced heat dissipation maintains more stable battery temperatures, ensuring that the overall temperature difference during operation remains at ≤ 2.5°C for optimized performance. Safe and Reliable : Safety remains a core focus in Sungrow's system design, as demonstrated by the product's advanced safety architecture: a three-level fire protection design allows the product's precise thermal runaway early warning function to effectively prevent fire; three-level overcurrent protection (PACK, RACK, PCS) provides multiple safeguards for system operation.

: Safety remains a core focus in Sungrow's system design, as demonstrated by the product's advanced safety architecture: a three-level fire protection design allows the product's precise thermal runaway early warning function to effectively prevent fire; three-level overcurrent protection (PACK, RACK, PCS) provides multiple safeguards for system operation. Flexibility and Convenience: The system supports flexible grid connection, allowing grid-tied, off-grid, and automatic switching. For grid-tied applications, the ST255CX supports up to 25 units, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of application scenarios. Together with the ST510CS in the same series, it delivers a more comprehensive and systematic solution for India's C&I sector.

MG5/6RL Hybrid Inverter + MGL060 Battery: Smarter Energy for Every Home

Sungrow introduces residential PV & ESS solutions: MG5/6RL + MGL060, to meet India's growing demand for reliable energy amid rapid urbanization and rising costs.

Maximize Energy, Minimize Cost : Engineered for peak performance, the system supports 20A current inputs from mainstream PV panels and features a wide MPPT range with patented PID protection to maximize energy harvest.

: Engineered for peak performance, the system supports from mainstream PV panels and features a wide MPPT range with patented to maximize energy harvest. Unleash with Power : With the allowance of zero power derating at 45°C , seamless backup power switching within 4ms, and parallel connection of up to 8 inverters and 16 batteries, the system ensures households stay powered even in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions.

: With the allowance of , seamless backup power switching within 4ms, and parallel connection of up to 8 inverters and 16 batteries, the system ensures households stay powered even in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions. Durability and Adaptable: The new MGL060 battery, equipped with a 314Ah high-capacity battery, IP65 waterproof rating, and C5-M corrosion resistance, ensures its robust durability for up to 15 years. Built with flexibility, the system supports whole-home backup retrofits or new installations, and compatibility with diverse batteries and diesel generators — offering a comprehensive, adaptable solution for diverse residential energy needs.

2.5 kW Microinverter S2500S-L: More Efficient, More Reliable

The new S2500S-L is purpose-built for residential applications, featuring a nominal power of 2.5 kW and four independent MPPTs with 18A of operating current.

Engineered for Extreme Heat: Microinverters are often installed in tight spaces between solar panels and rooftops, where summer heat can cause conventional devices to reduce output or shut down. The S2500S-L is built to perform well in these conditions, operating at 45°C without power derating and maintaining reliable output up to 80°C .

Microinverters are often installed in tight spaces between solar panels and rooftops, where summer heat can cause conventional devices to reduce output or shut down. The S2500S-L is built to perform well in these conditions, operating at . Easy Installation & Setup: The S2500S-L features one-click configuration, offering an install-friendly design that allows for plug-and-play operation. It supports both DC and AC wiring, providing great convenience for installation and use.

The S2500S-L features one-click configuration, offering an install-friendly design that allows for plug-and-play operation. It supports both DC and AC wiring, providing great convenience for installation and use. Safety and Reliability: With rapid shutdown in compliance with IEC 63027 and a low DC input voltage, the system delivers exceptional safety performance—setting a new benchmark for residential inverter reliability in India.

"Sungrow continues to fulfill its commitment to providing advanced, reliable, and adaptable solutions for the constantly evolving energy landscape in India," said Sunil Badesra, Country Manager of Sungrow India. "By launching new products in the Indian market, combining innovation with validated on-site experience, the company enables partners and customers to meet the growing electricity demand, ensuring that everyone has access to sufficient, safe, and sustainable electricity."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience.

