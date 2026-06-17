All Eyes on Korea: CSOP KOSPI 200 ETF (3121.HK) to List on HKEX Tomorrow

HONG KONG, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOP KOSPI 200 ETF (3121.HK) will list on HKEX tomorrow (18th June 2026) as Hong Kong's only ETF tracking the KOSPI 200 Index[1]. 3121.HK seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of KOSPI 200 Index (net total return version). It has a listing price of about HK$7.8 per unit, a board lot size of 100 units, and management fee of 0.99%.

CSOP KOSPI 200 ETF (3121.HK)

In order to achieve the investment objective of CSOP KOSPI 200 ETF, a full replication strategy is deployed by directly investing all of the assets of 3121.HK in securities constituting the KOSPI 200 Index[2]. 3121.HK is also Asia-Pacific's only KOSPI 200 ETF listed outside Korea[3].

The Korean stock market, led by the semiconductor sector, has been among the best-performing markets globally in 2026 YTD. KOSPI 200 Index, one of Korea's most representative equity benchmarks, has achieved more than 130% return since the beginning of 2026[4]. By sector, Information Technology is the largest exposure, accounting for around 66% of the index, followed by Industrials at around 13% and Financials at around 7%[5]. The top five constituents are Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, SK SQUARE, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Hyundai Motor, based on the latest available index data[5]. CSOP KOSPI 200 ETF (3121.HK) provides Hong Kong investors with convenient access to one of the world's most compelling equity markets.

The Korean market rally is underpinned by three key factors: the AI supercycle, strong global fund inflows, and attractive valuations. Semiconductor leaders such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are benefiting from robust chip demand and rising chip prices. Given their nearly 60% weighting in the KOSPI 200 Index[5], these companies are driving broader market gains and attracting growing foreign investor interest. This is directly reflected in strong fund flows: annual flows into global ETF/ETPs with geographic exposure to the Korean market reached US$31.89 billion in 2025, while 2026 YTD flows have already reached US$30.45 billion[6]. Despite the recent rally, Korean equities continue to trade at relatively undemanding valuations, reflecting the long-standing "Korea discount". This valuation backdrop, together with strengthening earnings momentum, leaves room for further re-rating, with the KOSPI 200 currently trading at a forward P/E of 9.02x, compared with 22.39x for the S&P 500[7].

Ms. Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP, said, "We believe Korea's equity market still remains significantly underexplored by international investors, supported by its evolving market structure and growing relevance in global portfolios. The launch of CSOP KOSPI 200 ETF marks an important step in connecting Hong Kong investors with this opportunity. CSOP will continue to innovate across products, with the goal of delivering practical, timely and investor-centric solutions."

In 2026, CSOP became the largest ETF/ETP issuer in Hong Kong, further reinforcing its leadership in the local ETF/ETP market[8]. Our Korea-related product suite has also attracted strong investor interest, supported by rising demand for exposure to Korea's technology and semiconductor sectors. Key products include CSOP FTSE HK-Korea Tech+ Index ETF (3431.HK), which was included in Southbound ETF Connect in this May and also the only southbound ETF Connect product that has Korean stocks exposure, CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (7747.HK), and CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (7709.HK). Notably, 7709.HK has become the world's largest product in the single-stock leveraged and inverse product category since May 2026 with an AUM of HK$84.6 billion[9], underscoring strong investor demand for targeted exposure to Korea's booming equity market.

[1] Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, data as of 17th June 2026. [2] For details, please refer to Prospectus and Product Key Facts. [3] Source: Bloomberg, data as of 16th June 2026. [4] Source: Bloomberg, data as of 16th June 2026. [5] Source: Korea Exchange, Bloomberg, as of 5th June 2026. [6] Source: Bloomberg, data as of 31st May 2026. [7] Source: Bloomberg, data as of 31st May 2026. [8] Source: Bloomberg, data as of 16th June 2026. [9] Source: Bloomberg, data as of 31st May 2026.

About CSOP

CSOP Asset Management is the largest ETF/ETP issuer in Hong Kong*. As of 31 May 2026, CSOP's total AUM stood at US$44.8 billion (about HK$350.9 billion), supported by a robust ETF ecosystem and a lineup of 69 ETF/ETPs and 5 mutual funds across Hong Kong and Singapore**. In 2026, 6 of the 10 most actively traded ETPs in Hong Kong were managed by CSOP***.

*Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 31 May 2026. Based on assets under management of all share classes of ETFs (including leveraged and inverse products) listed in Hong Kong, excluding ETFs with multiple listings. ** Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 31 May 2026. ***Source: Bloomberg, from 1 January 2026 to 31 May 2026.

Disclaimer and Important Notices

Investment involves risks. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Product Key Facts Statement for further details, including product features and the full list of risk factors. This material is prepared by CSOP Asset Management Limited and has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Please read the detailed disclosure and disclaimer carefully by accessing website (https://www.csopasset.com/en/products/hk-ckp2).

Issuer: CSOP Asset Management Limited

SOURCE CSOP Asset Management Limited