Alliance Laundry Systems showcases smart, sustainable laundry innovation at its Thailand factory, strengthening its position as the world's leading commercial laundry solutions provider

The upgraded hub combines advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-efficiency solutions and long-term value for customers across Asia Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems (ALS), the global leader in commercial laundry equipment today opens the doors to its Thailand's factory, The enhanced facility showcases the production of the next generation commercial laundry equipment within Alliance's five family brands: Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. It also features an expanded STAR Lab (Thailand Science Technology Research Laboratory) innovation center, reinforcing Alliance's commitment to delivering smart, high-efficiency, and sustainable laundry solutions across Thailand and the wider Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Ben Dobbs, Managing Director APAC at Alliance Laundry (Thailand) Co., Ltd

Mr. Ben Dobbs, Managing Director APAC at Alliance Laundry (Thailand) Co., Ltd, said "For more than 118 years, Alliance Laundry Systems has built our success on the American quality, reliability, and continuous innovation in the commercial laundry industry. Our Thailand factory demonstrates how we translate these strengths into smart, efficient solutions that address real operational challenges while delivering long-term value and quality for investors and businesses. With advanced engineering, precision manufacturing, and the region's first STAR Lab, we are well positioned to deliver products that support operational efficiency and long-term business needs."

Strong market growth for commercial laundry in Asia Pacific

The commercial laundry market continues to grow globally, supported by rising demand from the hospitality, healthcare, and laundromat sectors. In the Asia-Pacific region, market development is driven by urbanisation, tourism growth, and rising demand for automated, energy-efficient laundry solutions.[1]

For many Malaysians, laundry is routine but doesn't have to be time-consuming. Alliance Laundry Systems is transforming self-service laundromats into cleaner, faster, and more convenient options with powerful machines. These laundromats serve those without home laundry facilities, busy families, students, professionals, and travellers who need reliable laundry services. They eliminate the need to buy, maintain, or repair washers, saving water and energy. More than just places to wash clothes, laundromats are becoming community spaces where people can complete chores more easily and comfortably.

Malaysia is also expected to contribute to the broader ASEAN growth strategy across sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, laundromats, residential communities, restaurants, institutions, industrial operations, and facilities management. In Malaysia, where the need for efficient, hygienic, and affordable laundry solutions is growing, ALS recognises significant opportunities to support businesses and communities by providing dependable systems that enhance productivity, service quality, and long-term operational performance.

Thailand factory as a regional manufacturing and export hub

The ALS 27,000 sqm facility in Chonburi, Thailand will be the strategic manufacturing and export hub to accelerate growth across emerging markets in the wider region. This is due to the facility's German engineered precision machinery that enables high accuracy component forming and consistent quality products across all units.

Advanced technologies such as rapid prototyping and computer-aided engineering (CAE) are utilized to design, simulate, and physically validate products before they reach full production. This integrated approach optimizes performance, shortens development cycles, and enhances reliability compared to traditional manufacturing methods, ensuring every machine meets international safety and performance standards. Each machine also incorporates features to minimize resource consumption, reduce water usage per cycle, optimize energy efficiency, and increase machine lifespans that lower the environmental footprint over time.

Key products include:

Stax-X , an industrial stacked washer‑dryer solution designed for first‑time business owners, SME entrepreneurs, and compact-format laundry operators. Stax-X combines commercial grade washing and drying in a vertical configuration and is available under ALS family brands including Speed Queen®,Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Key features include: programmable cycles, upsell and flexible pricing tool for day-to-day operations. Stax-X is available in two capacity variants 14KG and 23KG, both engineered for high usage durability and low downtime maintenance.

, an industrial stacked washer‑dryer solution designed for first‑time business owners, SME entrepreneurs, and compact-format laundry operators. Stax-X combines commercial grade washing and drying in a vertical configuration and is available under ALS family brands including Speed Queen®,Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Key features include: programmable cycles, upsell and flexible pricing tool for day-to-day operations. Stax-X is available in two capacity variants 14KG and 23KG, both engineered for high usage durability and low downtime maintenance. COMBO, an all‑in‑one washer‑dryer designed to simplify operations and maximize space efficiency -ideal for public laundry facilities and small‑format stores. The COMBO offers flexible operation, allowing users to run wash‑only, dry‑only, or combined wash‑and‑dry cycles to meet diverse customer needs. (Available only under Speed Queen® brand)

The innovation was developed at ALS' new STAR Lab: its first regional product research and development laboratory. This research center allows all machines to undergo functional testing, supported by ALS's global engineering teams to ensure all equipment meets performance, safety, and market release requirements.

Beyond product innovation, ALS places importance on responsible operations. The factory supports this approach through initiatives such as rooftop solar panels, water recycling in testing laboratories, and local and regional supplier sourcing where possible.

Commitment to comprehensive aftersales support for commercial laundry

ALS delivers one of the industry's most comprehensive after-sales support ecosystems. Local distributors and service partners across the region will receive comprehensive training in diagnostics, maintenance and product lifecycle care, ensuring consistent service quality in every market.

Businesses and investors will benefit from a range of services beginning from initial site assessment, layout planning, continues through genuine parts availability, technical assistance, and warranty coverage.

"In addition to maintaining high quality standards, we have established strong partnerships with local distributors across every market we serve to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions from training support to after-sale services, ensuring customers and investors can rely on ALS with complete confidence and peace of mind." Mr. Dobbs added.

[1] Business research insight: Commercial Laundry Market Report (https://www.businessresearchinsights.com/market-reports/commercial-laundry-market-117892)

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Alliance Laundry makes the world cleaner as a provider of the highest quality commercial laundry systems. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve approximately 150 countries with a team of more than 4,000 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 20–400 lb. or 9–180 kg.) and support service. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems