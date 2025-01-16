Allianz Partners India Receives Patent Grant for Portable Mobile Charger to Support Electric Cars

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners India, a leading Assistance and Services Company is proud to announce that it has been granted a patent by The Patent Office, Government of India, for its cutting-edge Portable Mobile Charger (PMC), titled "System and Method of Servicing and Recharging Stranded Electric Vehicles Through E-Mobility Assistance Vehicles". The patent is valid for a term of 20 years, starting from February 2020 (date of application filing), as per the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

The Portable Mobile Charger is a breakthrough solution tailored to the needs of EV customers, offering on-road charging for electric vehicles that run out of charge. Developed by Allianz Partners India, this technology is designed to meet the increasing demand for reliable and convenient charging solutions for EV users.

The PMC features a 20 kW DC fast charging system powered by lithium-ion battery packs. It supports both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols, incorporates advanced safety features for high-voltage operations, and includes a hydraulic speclift with roadside repair capabilities for added convenience. The PMC is currently operational in 5 major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Speaking on this significant achievement, Charu Kaushal, Managing Director of Allianz Partners India, said, "We are excited to announce that we have been granted a patent for our Portable Mobile Charger—an innovative solution designed to provide 'on-the-spot charging' and deliver complete peace of mind to our EV customers and clients. This innovation addresses the challenges of range anxiety and reflects our commitment to advancing electrification and a sustainable future".

Allianz Partners India was also granted a patent for its Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger (TMC), titled "System and Method of Recharging Stranded Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicles Through Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger." This innovative product has been well-received and has set a new benchmark for roadside assistance services in the EV sector.

Over the years, Allianz Partners India has reduced 3,271,779 kg of CO2 (3,606.518 tons) emissions through initiatives such as EV/CNG fleet usage, Help on Phone (HoP), and Repair on Spot (RoS). Aligned with the Government of India's vision of carbon neutralization, the patent marks a significant milestone toward a sustainable future. The company also supports cleaner energy by providing home charging installations to over 17,886 households across 519+ cities.

As a leader in assistance services, Allianz Partners India continues to deliver a diverse range of offerings, including roadside assistance, travel insurance, and health and wellness solutions, ensuring comprehensive support for all customer needs.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

