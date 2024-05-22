Alphamab Oncology Announces the First Patient Dosed in a Phase I Clinical Study of HER3/TROP2 Bispecific ADC Drug JSKN016

SUZHOU, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed in the phase I clinical study (JSKN016-101) of JSKN016, a novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting HER3 and TROP2, in the treatment of Chinese patients with advanced malignant solid tumors.

Trophoblast cell surface antigen 2 (TROP2) is widely expressed in solid tumors, and its up-regulation can stimulate tumor growth, proliferation and invasion. Studies have showed that high TROP2 expression was observed in 64% of lung adenocarcinomas, 75% of lung squamous cell carcinoma, and up to 78% of breast cancer. Overexpression of Human epidermal growth factor receptor 3 (HER3) may be associated with poor prognosis of a variety of solid tumors such as lung cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, and melanoma. Therefore, molecules targeting TROP2 or HER3 may play anti-tumor activity in solid tumors.

JSKN016 is a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) simultaneously targeting HER3 and TROP2, which is independently developed by Alphamab. After binding with TROP2 and/or HER3 on the surface of tumor cells, JSKN016 enters the lysosome through target-mediated endocytosis, releasing cytotoxic topoisomerase I inhibitor (TOPIi), and then inducing apoptosis of TROP2 and/or HER3 positive tumor cells. In addition, the inhibitor can penetrate the cell membrane and enter the antigen-negative tumor cells to exert bystander effect. These effects can effectively inhibit the growth of tumor cells.

JSKN016-101 is an open-label, multi-center, first-in-human (FIH) phase I clinical trial of JSKN016, including dose-escalating and dose-expansion phases. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK)/pharmacodynamics, and antitumor activity of JSKN016 in Chinese patients with advanced malignant solid tumors, as well as to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or the recommended phase II dose (RP2D).

About JSKN016

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cutting-edge biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. On December 12, 2019, the company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the stock code 9966.

Our integrated platform seamlessly combines research, development, and manufacturing capabilities for biologics. We take pride in our extensive intellectual property portfolio, encompassing protein/antibody engineering, antibody screening, and multi-module/multi-functional antibody modification.

Distinguished by a globally competitive pipeline, Alphamab Oncology specializes in antibody-drug conjugation, single domain antibody/monoclonal antibodies, and multi-functional antibodies. Notably, Envafolimab, the world's first subcutaneously injectable PD-L1 inhibitor, received approval from Chinese authorities in 2021, offering widespread accessibility to cancer patients. Three additional products are currently in the advanced stages of clinical development, with KN026 having earned Breakthrough Designation from the China National Medical Products Administration. Furthermore, we have cultivated a series of early-stage assets, including two in Phase I development.

Our overarching mission is to enhance the manageability and curability of cancer by addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is dedicated to the development of safe and affordable drugs, leveraging a global competitive edge.

