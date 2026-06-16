Amaron Strengthens its Global Presence at KLIMS 2026, Powering Mobility Worldwide

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaron, the flagship battery brand from Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, is set to strengthen its global presence at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, taking place from June 12 to June 21, 2026, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

With a well-established presence across 70+ countries, Amaron has evolved into a trusted global mobility solutions brand, known for its strong performance, reliability, and technological excellence. Its participation at KLIMS 2026 reflects a strategic engagement with global mobility stakeholders, reinforcing its role as a key player shaping the future of automotive energy solutions.

Malaysia represents one of Amaron's key international markets, where the brand has established a strong and well-entrenched presence. It is currently among the most preferred automotive battery brands in Malaysia, with availability across numerous regions, supported by a robust nationwide network of retail and dealer outlets.

At KLIMS 2026, Amaron will present its advanced battery technologies, mobility solutions, and product innovations tailored to evolving automotive needs. The pavilion will highlight the brand's focus on reliability, durability, performance, and future-ready mobility solutions across Automotive applications, offering stakeholders a compelling experience of its global capabilities.

The showcase will provide consumers, automotive enthusiasts, channel partners, and industry stakeholders an opportunity to engage with Amaron's extensive product portfolio and gain insights into its approach to powering modern mobility ecosystems.

Speaking about the participation, Mr. Divakar Sukumaran, Chief Business Officer, Automotive International said:

"KLIMS is a significant platform for engaging with the global mobility ecosystem. Our presence here reflects Amaron's strong international footprint and our continued focus on delivering high-performance, reliable energy solutions across markets. We look forward to meaningful engagements with stakeholders and showcasing our latest innovations."

About Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M) encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of EV chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others. Amara Raja's Industrial and Automotive Batteries is available across 70+ countries around the world.

Amaron, the company's flagship automotive battery brand, is globally recognized for high-performance products, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a strong aftermarket presence. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Amaron continues to set benchmarks in automotive batteries, energy storage, and mobility solutions.

SOURCE Amaron