Amber Group Announces "Institutional Dialogues 2026" and Series of Strategic Events for Web3 Festival HK 2026

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Global Limited ("Amber Group"), a global leader in digital assets, today detailed its high-level programming for the upcoming Web3 Festival HK 2026. As a long-standing partner of the Hong Kong fintech ecosystem, Amber Group will host a series of exclusive engagements designed to bridge institutional capital with the evolving decentralized landscape, anchored by its flagship event: "Institutional Dialogues 2026 - Redefining Digital Finance." The event is supported by a strategic roster of industry leaders, including Animoca Brands, Chainalysis, Deluthium, DigiFT, Finoverse, Futu, Oneinfinity, OlaXBT, Pharos, Primus Labs, RigSec, and Savior of Health.

Flagship Event: Institutional Dialogues 2026

Taking place on April 23, "Institutional Dialogues 2026 - Redefining Digital Finance" serves as the week's definitive C-suite forum, gathering pioneering founders and institutional leaders to navigate the new capital landscape. The programming focuses on the strategic integration of digital assets into global portfolios, the competitive dynamics of tokenized market infrastructure, and the role of crypto intelligence. These discussions are underpinned by a shared commitment to shaping a resilient foundation for digital asset trust and long-term market stability.

Event Details & Registration: For the full agenda and to secure your attendance, please visit the official event page:

luma.com/amber_web3festival.

Strategic Vision: Navigating the Agent Economy

This year's residency highlights the shift toward autonomous financial operating systems. Amber Group is re-architecting its stack for the Agent Economy—a future where AI agents drive digital asset decisions, necessitating advanced market structure, liquidity, and cross-chain security.

"Hong Kong remains a vital gateway for the global institutional digital asset market," said Michael Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Amber Group. "At this year's Web3 Festival, we are focused on fostering deep dialogues with our industry leaders and partners to ensure we are collectively prepared for the industry's next phase. While we look ahead toward the potential of a more autonomous, agent-integrated financial future, our immediate priority remains building the secure, compliant, and robust foundations that institutional capital requires to grow."

Event Series Schedule:

Amber Group will spearhead three high-impact engagements throughout the week:

April 20: The Capital Nexus (Amber Group x Ink Chain) – An invitation-only gathering for venture investors and institutional leaders to discuss the next wave of intelligent markets, liquidity innovation, and the scaling of AI-driven economies.

– An invitation-only gathering for venture investors and institutional leaders to discuss the next wave of intelligent markets, liquidity innovation, and the scaling of AI-driven economies. April 22: The Alpha Night (Amber Group x Galaxy x Bitget Institutional) – An exclusive networking evening connecting industry participants to exchange perspectives, strengthen relationships, and discuss developments shaping the 2026–2027 cycle.

– An exclusive networking evening connecting industry participants to exchange perspectives, strengthen relationships, and discuss developments shaping the 2026–2027 cycle. April 23: Institutional Dialogues 2026 – The week's core event, focused on the intersection of institutional finance and the decentralized agent economy.

Full Schedule & Registration: For a comprehensive overview of all Amber Group activations and to register for individual sessions, please visit our official Luma page: luma.com/ambergroup24

About Amber Group

Amber Global Limited (the "Amber Group") is a global leader in digital assets, headquartered in Singapore. Amber Group is the parent company of Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), which operates as a separate publicly traded company. Since 2017, Amber Group has developed full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investment, and infrastructure. These products and services are offered across various entities within Amber Group. Certain products, services, technologies, and initiatives described in this press release are developed or carried out by subsidiaries or affiliates of Amber Group other than Amber International Holding Limited, and are not necessarily conducted by or attributable to the listed entity. Backed by top investors and equipped with deep expertise in both digital and traditional markets, Amber Group leverages AI, blockchain, and quantitative research to deliver personalized, cutting-edge solutions. The company focuses on servicing a diverse global clientele—comprising HNW individuals, institutions, funds, exchanges, and projects—optimize returns safely across all market conditions. Learn more at www.ambergroup.io.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking grade expert in digital wealth management and a subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io.

Media Contacts

Amber Group Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber Group