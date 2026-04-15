Amber Group Showcased and Defined the "Agent Economy" at ETHCC

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Global Limited (the "Amber Group"), a global leader in digital assets, shared its strategic vision for the future of financial services at Ethereum Community Conference ("ETHCC"), detailing a fundamental shift from traditional "interface-based" fintech toward an AI-driven "Agent Economy." As the firm accelerates its innovation footprint in Europe, Amber Group is positioning itself as the foundational architect for a new era where financial services are delivered through autonomous operating systems rather than standalone platforms.

For the past decade, financial innovation has focused heavily on the "interface layer," prioritizing smoother dashboards and user acquisition. Amber Group's vision asserts that the next decade belongs to the Workflow Economy, where the competitive edge moves below the interface. This transition is driven by the evolution of AI from functional chatbots into sophisticated workflow engines capable of executing end-to-end financial tasks. To support this, Amber Group is developing agent-native operating systems that coordinate user intent, liquidity, and execution autonomously, much like cloud services abstracted the complexity of web servers for the previous generation of builders.

"We are moving from an interface economy to a workflow economy where personalization is the standard and code is cheap," said Michael Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Amber Group. "At Amber, our ambition is not just simply adding AI onto our products, but building the financial stack for the agent economy, creating systems that coordinate user intent, risk management, and execution reliably and transparently at scale."

Amber Group's active presence at ETHCC underscores its role as a trusted partner in the evolution of digital finance, as well as its commitment to collaborating with European builders and policymakers to set the standards for this inevitable shift. By deploying these agent-native systems, Amber Group is solidifying its position as the essential gateway between traditional finance and the frontier of blockchain innovation.

About Amber Group

Amber Global Limited (the "Amber Group") is a global leader in digital assets, headquartered in Singapore. Amber Group is the parent company of Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), which operates as a separate publicly traded company. Since 2017, Amber Group has developed full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investment, and infrastructure. These products and services are offered across various entities within Amber Group. Certain products, services, technologies, and initiatives described in this press release are developed or carried out by subsidiaries or affiliates of Amber Group other than Amber International Holding Limited, and are not necessarily conducted by or attributable to the listed entity. Backed by top investors and equipped with deep expertise in both digital and traditional markets, Amber Group leverages AI, blockchain, and quantitative research to deliver personalized, cutting-edge solutions. The company focuses on servicing a diverse global clientele—comprising HNW individuals, institutions, funds, exchanges, and projects—optimize returns safely across all market conditions. Learn more at www.ambergroup.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further information regarding the risks is included in the Amber International Holding Limited's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Amber Group and/or Amber International Holding Limited undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Amber Group believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Amber Group cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Amber Group