Amber Group to Host Inaugural Agentic Finance Forum on June 10, Spotlighting A-MM and the Future of AI-Driven Financial Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Global Limited ("Amber Group"), a global leader in digital assets, today announced that it will host its flagship event, the Agentic Finance Forum - AI Agents, Digital Assets & the Future of Financial Infrastructure, during Super AI Day on June 10, 2026. The forum will serve as a premier showcase for the Company's AI-native vision and feature a comprehensive look at the A-MM (Agentic Market Making) system recently unveiled by Amber Group's subsidiary, Amber International.

The Agentic Finance Forum: Defining the Next Era of Finance

The upcoming forum underscores Amber's foundational thesis: that crypto and artificial intelligence will converge to redefine the future of finance. As the industry shifts toward an emerging agent economy, the June 10 event will gather industry leaders and stakeholders to explore the infrastructure required to power autonomous, AI-driven financial services.

Featured speakers include Michael Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Amber Group, along with representatives from leading industry partners, including MiniMax, BNB Chain, Z.ai, DigiFT, AWS, Alpha-Omega Holdings, OpenArena, TOTM Technologies, Finchip, and Singapore Innovation Accelerator.

Event Details

Michael Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Amber Group, states:

"Amber began as Amber AI. The conviction that crypto and AI would converge to define the future of finance is not a strategy we adopted — it is the one we were founded on. A-MM represents the natural progression of that thesis. It marks an important step in extending our capabilities from the distribution layer into the operating infrastructure layer, moving from competing at the interface level to building the foundational operating systems that power agent-driven financial services."

A-MM Center Stage: A Deep Dive into Agent-Native Liquidity

A central focus of the Agentic Finance Forum will be a live exploration of A-MM, the first flagship component of the A-Suite agent-native operating systems from Amber International, a subsidiary of Amber Group, which was initially announced during the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results.

A-MM marks the Company's first concrete step in transitioning from a distribution-focused platform to a full-stack, agent-native organization. Historically, token liquidity operations have been plagued by manual, trust-based, and fragmented processes, relying on bilateral negotiations for venues, capital, and service terms that result in limited transparency regarding execution quality.

Built as an agent-native liquidity operations system and designated market-making infrastructure platform for token projects, A-MM will be showcased at the event to demonstrate how it unlocks unified, automated, and verifiable operations.

Key innovations of A-MM to be highlighted include:

Unified Orchestration: Consolidating execution workflows, infrastructure, and transparency into a single, agent-orchestrated layer.

Consolidating execution workflows, infrastructure, and transparency into a single, agent-orchestrated layer. Real-Time Visibility: A Live Performance Dashboard supported by real-time reporting, granting token projects unparalleled execution and risk visibility.

A Live Performance Dashboard supported by real-time reporting, granting token projects unparalleled execution and risk visibility. Collaborative Infrastructure: A system designed to work alongside traditional market makers rather than replace them, aiming to fundamentally improve efficiency, transparency, and scalability across the board.

The soft launch of A-MM has already generated strong early interest from token projects, and the Company expects the system to begin contributing meaningful revenue from the second quarter of 2026 onward.

About Amber Group

Amber Global Limited (the "Amber Group") is a global leader in digital assets, headquartered in Singapore. Amber Group is the parent company of Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), which operates as a separate publicly traded company. Since 2017, Amber Group has developed full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investment, and infrastructure. These products and services are offered across various entities within Amber Group. Certain products, services, technologies, and initiatives described in this press release are developed or carried out by subsidiaries or affiliates of Amber Group other than Amber International Holding Limited, and are not necessarily conducted by or attributable to the listed entity. Backed by top investors and equipped with deep expertise in both digital and traditional markets, Amber Group leverages AI, blockchain, and quantitative research to deliver personalized, cutting-edge solutions. The company focuses on servicing a diverse global clientele—comprising HNW individuals, institutions, funds, exchanges, and projects—to optimize returns safely across all market conditions. Learn more at www.ambergroup.io.

Media Contact：

Amber International Holding Limited

Media Relations Team

Phone: +65 6022 0228

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber Group