/C O R R E C T I O N -- Amber Group/

In the news release, Amber Group's Accelerator Amber.ac Launches OPC Hackathon in Singapore, issued 08-Jul-2026 by Amber Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the "Amber.ac" in the headline, should read "amber.ac" rather than "Amber.ac" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Amber Group's Accelerator amber.ac Launches OPC Hackathon in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Global Limited ("Amber Group"), a global leader in digital asset innovation, today announced the launch of OPC Hackathon, organized by amber.ac and co-hosted with Amber Group. The one-day hackathon on July 12 will bring together 300 builders in Singapore to explore the rise of the One Person Company (OPC) and the future of agentic services. Top-performing teams will compete for an awards package that includes US$140,500 in AWS credits and Claude memberships.

Designed for founders, engineers, researchers, designers and independent builders, the hackathon brings together Singapore's ecosystem to build and showcase solutions across AI agents and end-to-end agentive services. The event reflects amber.ac's commitment to supporting the next generation of AI-native founders and exploring how individual expertise can scale through the combination of human judgment and AI execution into scalable AI-powered businesses.

A New Frontier: Autonomous Agents & Sovereignty

Autonomous Agents & Sovereignty represents an emerging paradigm where AI agents can perceive context, coordinate tasks, make decisions, and execute work across software and services, while human operators retain ownership, judgment, and control. As agents become more capable, the core question is no longer only what AI can automate, but how humans can direct autonomous systems responsibly and turn them into scalable products and services.

Participants will build across two tracks:

Autonomous Agent Systems: Develop AI agents, multi-agent workflows, orchestration frameworks, productivity tools, and AI-native applications capable of supporting real-world execution.

Develop AI agents, multi-agent workflows, orchestration frameworks, productivity tools, and AI-native applications capable of supporting real-world execution. Sovereign OPC Models: Create agentic services and One Person Company workflows where human expertise, judgment, and review guide AI execution across research, coding, design, operations, and delivery.

As part of this year's initiative, OPC Hackathon introduces the One Person Company (OPC) as a core builder model for the Agentic Era. By combining human judgment with AI execution, OPC builders can use autonomous agents to transform individual expertise into scalable Agentive Services, while maintaining control over direction, quality, and value creation.

Awards and Opportunities

Top-performing teams will receive AWS Credits and Claude memberships to help carry their projects beyond the event. The awards are designed to support participants as they continue developing Agentive Services beyond the hackathon, with access to cloud infrastructure and AI tools that can help teams build, test, and scale their projects.

Confirmed support includes:

1st Place: US$10,000 AWS Credits and Claude Max membership, with Max 20x for 3 months or Max 5x for 6 months

2nd - 3rd Place: US$4,500 AWS Credits and Claude Max membership, with Max 5x for 3 months

4th - 5th Place: US$4,500 AWS Credits and Claude Max membership, with Max 5x for 1 month

Top 30 Teams: US$4,500 AWS Credits and Claude Pro access

Eligibility to receive AWS Credits is subject to AWS's startup credit policy. Participating teams must receive prize benefits through a registered company entity. Full eligibility requirements, distribution procedures, and award terms are available in the OPC Hackathon Rules.

Outstanding teams may also receive continued support through BUIDL_QUESTS, including:

Technical sharing from industry leaders

Access to mentors, judges, investors, and ecosystem partners

Exposure to Singapore's AI and startup ecosystem

Opportunities to join future founder programs and continue developing their projects beyond the hackathon

Event Agenda

The OPC Hackathon will take place on July 12 at Lifelong Learning Institute in Singapore, with a full-day program designed to support participants from onboarding and technical sharing through building, judging, and final awards.

Time Event 9:00 AM Check-In 10:00 AM Opening 10:10 AM SkillsFuture Sharing by LLSG 10:30 AM Amber Group Sharing 10:50 AM Claude Singapore Community Sharing 11:00 AM Hackathon Starts 6:00 PM Hackathon Submission Deadline 7:00 PM Top 30 Announcement 7:10 PM Top 10 Pitch 8:30 PM Final Judging & Social 8:45 PM Winners Announcement

Join OPC Hackathon

Whether you are a founder, developer, researcher, designer or independent builder, OPC Hackathon offers a focused environment to build, connect and explore the future of One Person Companies and Agentive Services.

Build an Agentive Service. Launch your One Person Company.

Apply Now: https://luma.com/r6v3evdi

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About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global leader in digital financial services and technology solutions, empowering clients with tailored solutions across the entire digital financial ecosystem—including wealth and asset management, institutional liquidity provision, market infrastructure, and secure wallet services. The Group's portfolio companies includes the Nasdaq-listed digital wealth management platform Amber Premium, the accelerator amber.ac, and the investment venture Amber Labs. Founded as Amber AI in 2017, Amber Group's vision that the convergence of crypto and AI would redefine finance remains a core driver of its innovation and growth.

Website: ambergroup.io | LinkedIn: Amber Group | X: @ambergroup_io

About amber.ac

amber.ac is an AI accelerator program launched by Amber Group to foster innovation and accelerate the next generation of Agentive Services and AI-native companies. By leveraging emerging technologies such as blockchain and tokenization where they create real value, amber.ac empowers founders to transform ambitious ideas into scalable products and sustainable businesses.

As the flagship innovation initiative of amber.ac, BUIDL_QUESTS is an annual global builder program designed to discover, support and accelerate the next generation of AI founders. The 2026 theme is Autonomous Agents & Sovereignty, exploring how autonomous AI agents can execute complex work while humans retain ownership, judgment and control.

Website: amber.ac | X: @amber_ac_

About Claude SG

Claude Singapore Community is a non-profit community with the mission to empower, educate and encourage people on the responsible usage of AI.

LinkedIn: Claude SG

Claude Code SG: https://claudecode.sg

Telegram: https://t.me/claudesg

About Lifelong Learning SG

Lifelong Learning Singapore (LLSG) is a key driver of the SkillsFuture movement, nurturing the spirit of curiosity and lifelong learning in Singapore. LLSG empowers Singaporeans by connecting them with training and career opportunities to realise their potential for growth.

LinkedIn: Lifelong Learning SG

Website: https://lifelonglearningsg.org

Media Contact

Amber Group | Media Relations Team

Phone: +65 6022 0228

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber Group