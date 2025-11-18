AMI Announces AMILiA, A New AI-Powered Assistant to Transform Firmware Support and Productivity

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, a global leader in dynamic firmware, is proud to announce the launch of AMILiA™, an advanced, AI-powered firmware development support platform designed to revolutionize how firmware engineers and developers interact with firmware knowledge and support.

AMILiA is a generative AI "linguistic assistant" support solution that ingests proprietary data including source code, design documents and program artifacts, and delivers intelligent, real-time answers and actions based on user prompts. Built to work seamlessly across multiple large language model (LLM) technologies, AMILiA provides a conversational interface to AMI's extensive firmware knowledge base.

Solving Real Problems for Firmware Teams

Firmware engineers and developers often spend excessive time searching for answers in document libraries and waiting for support, which slows down troubleshooting, defect resolution and platform porting. AMILiA streamlines these processes by providing instant, accurate responses, documentation references and defect solutions, reducing time-to-resolution and boosting productivity.

Delivering Tangible Business Value

Based on internal test data, we project that AMILiA users can reduce customer support costs by up to 30% and achieve a 25% increase in firmware development productivity by adopting it. Additional benefits of AMILiA include:

Efficiency Gains: Faster issue resolution, reducing engineering time and support costs.

"AMILiA is more than just an AI chatbot. It's a transformational tool for firmware teams," said Raj Vaidyanathan, General Manager, AI Infrastructure Group, AMI. "By harnessing the power of generative AI and our decades of firmware development expertise, we're enabling our customers to solve problems faster, innovate more efficiently and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape."

Start a 60-Day Free Trial Today!

Discover all that AMILiA has to offer with a 60-day free trial, in three easy steps:

Contact AMI at [email protected] to enable your account on the AMI Meridian web portal. Visit https://meridian.ami.com/amilia to sign in with your account credentials. Select the AMILiA Service (under "AIOps") and begin exploring AMILiA by asking questions!

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit www.ami.com.

AMI is a registered trademark of AMI US Holdings, Inc. AMILiA is a trademark of AMI in the US and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

