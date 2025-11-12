AMI Achieves Industry First with Successful Implementation of Post-Quantum Cryptography in Aptio V UEFI Firmware

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, a global leader in dynamic firmware, proudly announces the successful implementation of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) support in its flagship Aptio® V UEFI Firmware. This achievement represents the industry's first known working implementation of PQC in UEFI firmware, setting a new standard for infrastructure security and regulatory readiness for the dawning age of quantum computing.

Addressing Quantum Challenges to Infrastructure Security and Compliance

As quantum computing advances, traditional cryptographic algorithms face the risk of obsolescence, potentially exposing critical systems to security threats and compliance issues. By integrating PQC support into Aptio V UEFI Firmware, AMI has proactively addressed this risk - to ensure that the firmware powering data center infrastructure and connected devices will remain secure against future quantum attacks.

Beyond technical innovation, PQC adoption is rapidly becoming a regulatory imperative. Global regulatory bodies including NIST in the United States, ENISA in Europe and the UK's NCSC are now recommending or requiring organizations to inventory their cryptographic assets, assess quantum risks and migrate to quantum-resistant algorithms. Implementing PQC in Aptio V signifies an important step in helping organizations demonstrate compliance with evolving cybersecurity mandates, avoid audit failures and maintain trust with customers and stakeholders.

"Today's announcement of PQC implementation in Aptio V serves as another example of our rigorous focus on security and compliance in our products, which is at the core of everything we do," said Sanjoy Maity, AMI CEO. "Once again, AMI is leading the industry forward - by delivering a groundbreaking innovation in Aptio V to our customers that future-proofs their systems against the new and evolved cybersecurity and regulatory landscape that quantum computing represents."

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in dynamic firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit www.ami.com.

AMI and Aptio are registered trademarks of AMI US Holdings, Inc. in the US and other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE AMI