Ampace at All Energy 2025：Advancing Safer, Smarter, and Longer-Lasting Energy Storage for Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global energy storage innovator, is unveiling its latest breakthroughs in battery and energy storage technology at All Energy Australia 2025 (Booth GG123, MCEC). The company introduces its mass-produced semi-solid-state LFP battery cells — marking a major leap from lab to large-scale deployment — empowering businesses and households to achieve safer, denser, and more sustainable energy solutions.

Australia's rapid renewable energy adoption brings new challenges in solar utilization, grid stability, and storage safety. To meet these needs, Ampace delivers innovative battery technologies that maximize system performance, long-lasting solutions that reduce lifecycle costs, and advanced safety designs that ensure reliable operation — tailored to the demands of Australian industrial and residential users. Backed by global R&D strength, Ampace delivers world-class innovations to support Australia's clean energy future.

Powering Innovation: From Semi-Solid Cells to Smarter Systems

At this year's All Energy Australia, Ampace spotlights its semi-solid-state LFP battery cells — engineered to prevent leakage and eliminate fire risks. Integrated into the PU200 system, the technology enables 20% higher energy density and 10C discharge performance, setting a new benchmark in energy reliability and safety.

As Australia accelerates its renewable transition, demand for high-density and space-efficient storage continues to rise. Ampace's Kunlun Series and C&I systems maintain consistent output even under extreme environmental conditions, unlocking greater flexibility for both on-grid and off-grid operations.

Delivering Long-Term Value: Extended Lifespan and Lower Costs

Beyond innovation and safety, Ampace's technologies are engineered to deliver lasting economic benefits. The Kunlun Series offers up to 15,000 charge cycles — nearly double the industry average — supports a service life of up to 20 years. Integrated into the UniC Series, Ampace's all-in-one solution for high-power industrial and commercial use, these cells combine ultra-long endurance with high efficiency. Featuring Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioning, the system reduces lifetime energy consumption while requiring minimal maintenance — just once a year. This longevity and efficiency reduce mid-life replacements, operational risks, and total lifecycle electricity costs by up to 30%, providing Australian businesses and households with high returns on their energy investments.

Built for Steady Safety: Reliable Performance in Extreme Conditions

With grid reliability and fire prevention being key concerns for Australian energy users, safety is central to Ampace's design philosophy. Its semi-solid-state LFP technology eliminates electrolyte leakage and maintains stable performance across harsh conditions, from heatwaves to storms.

Safety is engineered into every cell. Integrated into the PU200 and PR-S4 systems, these cells are further reinforced by real-time monitoring, giving users confidence in reliable operation.

Visit Booth GG123 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) on October 29–30 to see Ampace's latest technologies in action and discover how they help power a safer, more efficient, and sustainable energy future for Australia.

SOURCE Ampace