Ampace Unveils Breakthroughs in E-Motorcycles and Battery Swap Solutions at EICMA

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a globally leading lithium battery manufacturer, showcased its latest innovations at EICMA in Milan. The company introduced advanced e-motorcycle technologies and new battery swap solutions, aimed at enhancing both performance and business models.

E-Motorcycle Innovations: E30P and Kun-Era Series

Ampace's e-motorcycle solutions are built around its self-developed BP system, which strikes a balance between energy density, stability, and power. Two key products took the spotlight:

E30P Cell: Designed for e-motorcycles, this cylindrical cell supports fast charging—reaching 95% in 47 minutes and 50% in just 15 minutes. It powers the industry's first 72V90Ah large-capacity battery pack, delivering a range of up to 195 km. The cell maintains over 90% capacity after 2,000 cycles and shows minimal degradation even after 250 days at 45°C. Thanks to Ampace's proprietary technology, it also achieves over 100% capacity retention throughout the first 300 cycles.

Kun-Era Series: Featuring six core advantages, including safety, power, and lightweight design, this series supports continuous discharge of 120A, enabling acceleration from 0–50 km/h in under 3 seconds. A full charge to 80% takes roughly 40 minutes, and dual battery packs provide over 150 km of range. Models like the Wuyang-Honda's E-VO GT and NIU's NX Hyper already use this technology, with the E-VO GT achieving a top speed of 120 km/h and setting a lap record at the Zhuhai International Circuit.

Battery Swap Solutions: Efficiency and Reliability

For delivery and e-moto taxi riders, battery range and power are crucial. Instead of slow charging, battery swap services get them back on the road faster. Ampace powers this system with high-performance, reliable batteries. Their high-capacity, long-life units are tested over 200 times for durability. Enabling "one swap per day" and featuring high-precision BMS with 80A or 100A output, Ampace batteries turn efficiency directly into income.

Commitment to Ultimate Quality and Safety

Ampace's products are supported by intelligent manufacturing and rigorous safety standards. The company uses a high-speed coating process and over 5,000 quality control points to ensure consistency. Batteries are tested with more than 16,000 test cases to validate performance under extreme conditions.

Ampace continues to invest in R&D and collaborate with partners to build a safer, more reliable mobility ecosystem. As stated by Ms. Lin Xiaojing, President of Ampace's Micro E-mobility Business Department: " We are committed to delivering a promise of 'Safe Arrival' for two-wheeler users worldwide."

SOURCE Ampace