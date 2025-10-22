Ampace Showcases More Economical and Efficient Energy Solutions at All Energy Australia 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace will take the stage at All Energy Australia 2025 (Booth GG123), unveiling its latest advances in battery technology and next-generation energy storage solutions. As a trusted energy innovator serving over 50 million customers across 30 countries and regions, Ampace continues to drive progress in reliability, sustainability and high-performance energy storage technology. With proven large-scale manufacturing capabilities and a zero-safety-incident record, the company empowers partners and industries worldwide to achieve a safer, smarter energy transition.

To better harness Australia's abundant solar resources and stabilize the grid amid rapid renewable expansion, Ampace will present innovations that help Australian industries and households optimize solar use and accelerate their energy transition. At this year's exhibition, the showcased products include commercial & industrial (C&I), residential (RESS), UPS, and portable power applications.

At the show, Ampace will highlight three pillars of its innovation: unparalleled battery longevity, system-level efficiency, and advanced safety technologies.

Redefining Battery Longevity with the Kunlun Series

At the heart of Ampace's innovation lies the Kunlun series battery cells, engineered for ultra-long lifespan and exceptional reliability. Capable of delivering up to 15,000 charge–discharge cycles—nearly twice the industry average—Kunlun batteries extend system lifespan up to 20 years. This advancement eliminates costly mid-life replacements and reduces total lifecycle electricity costs by up to 30%

Reimagining Efficiency with the UniC AG256-125

Integrated with Kunlun cells, the UniC AG256-125 all-in-one system is purpose-built for commercial and industrial users seeking high performance with minimal maintenance. Its Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioning design cuts lifetime energy use and requires one maintenance check per year. Proven in large-scale deployment in Chile, the UniC system has helped customers save over USD 1.2 million annually, delivering both economic and environmental benefits.

Pioneering Safety with Semi-Solid Technology

Ampace will showcase its mass-produced semi-solid-state LFP battery cells—engineered for outstanding safety, energy density, and operational stability from data centers to homes. Featuring 20% higher energy density and zero thermal runaway, the technology eliminates fire risk and enhances lifecycle reliability. It will be demonstrated in the PU200 and PR-S4 systems to be unveiled at the exhibition.

Join Ampace at All Energy Australia 2025 — and experience firsthand Ampace's next-generation solutions driving the global energy transition.

Booth GG123

October 29-30

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), Melbourne

SOURCE Ampace