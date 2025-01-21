Ampace Unveils E30P at Bharat Battery Show: Powering Green Mobility in India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global leader in lithium-ion battery solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of our new E30P cell at the 2025 Bharat Battery Show, held from January 19-21, marking a significant step in advancing green mobility solutions in India. On January 19, Ampace introduced E30P officially, bringing cutting-edge battery technology to India's rapidly growing electric two-wheeler market.

Revolutionizing India's EV Market

As electric two-wheelers gain traction in India, the need for batteries that balance performance, long lifecycles, and economy becomes crucial. The E30P addresses these challenges with Ampace's proprietary BP (Boost Power) system, which enhances energy density, safety, powerful and reliable using advanced materials and innovative design.

Key Features of E30P:

Versatile Design: Standardized 35205 size (35mm x 205mm) ensures compatibility with motorcycles, scooters, and maxi-scooters.

High Performance: Supports multiple battery solutions, such as a 1.5kWh battery for daily commuting, a 3kWh battery for delivery services, and high-capacity, high-power batteries for long-range, high-speed electric motorcycles.

High Capacity: Delivers a 600% capacity improvement over traditional 21700 cells, optimizing battery pack design. As a result, it lowers the design and manufacturing costs of the pack while improving product reliability.

Fast Charging: Supports both daily fast charging and emergency quick charging scenarios. Daily fast charging to 95% in 47 minutes, and to 50% in 15 minutes for emergencies.

Exceptional Safety: Rigorous testing and BP technology ensure thermal stability and durability in extreme conditions.

Rajeev Prasad, Ampace's Director of India Market Sales, saying, "The E30P stands for endurance, capacity, and power—form the foundation of the E30P. This isn't just a name; it's a promise of reliable, high-performing energy storage that empowers customers to achieve more. We are excited to introduce the E30P to India, a solution that is tailored to meet the needs of electric two-wheelers in the country."

Empowering Green Mobility in India

Looking forward, Ampace is committed to furthering the development of India's green mobility sector. As electric two-wheelers continue to grow in popularity, the E30P represents a significant step toward improving the performance, economy, and sustainability of electric vehicles in India.

Ampace's entry into the Indian market with the E30P battery cell is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric two-wheelers in India, offering powerful, reliable, and safe solutions that meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers and businesses.

