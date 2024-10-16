Ampace will Showcase Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at All-Energy Australia 2024, Exploring Pathways for Energy Transition

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The All-Energy Australia Exhibition will take place on October 23-24, 2024, in Melbourne. Ampace will debut, presenting its pioneering energy storage solutions tailored to facilitate Australia's energy transition (Booth No. WW101).

Challenges and Opportunities in Australia's Energy Transition

Australia's energy landscape is experiencing significant transformations due to the pursuit of global carbon neutrality objectives. Consequently, the role of energy storage technology has never been more crucial in overcoming the hurdles associated with increasing volatility of electricity supply and demand. It is precisely in this context that Ampace is stepping into the Australian market with a mission to provide efficient and dependable storage solutions, supporting the nation's sustainable energy aspirations.

Ampace: A Premier Provider of Green Energy Solutions

Ampace Technology Co., Ltd., as a joint venture of CATL and ATL, providing world class R&D and manufacturing of a complete chain Li ion battery products from "Cell-Battery Pack-System Integration". With a strong foundation in micro vehicles, high-power products, and energy storage systems, Ampace is dedicated to providing the green energy solutions for users worldwide with "ultimate safety, ultimate reliability, ultimate performance, and ultimate experience", developing battery products with high energy density, enhanced safety, and long life.

Ampace's energy storage solutions have already proven their worth in Shenzhen, China, California, USA, and Chile, ensuring a stable power supply while delivering substantial cost savings to users. At the All-Energy exhibition, Ampace will showcase a comprehensive range of ESS products tailored to the Australian market, including commercial and industrial (C&I) solutions, residential energy storage, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and portable power solutions.

Empowering Energy Transition, Ampace Moves Forward

Entering the Australian market is a strategic milestone for Ampace's global ambitions. The company remains steadfast in its user-centric approach, continuously refining product performance and service quality through technological innovation. Ampace is poised to assist Australia in achieving its energy transition and carbon neutrality goals, contributing to the sustainable evolution of the global energy sector.

At the All-Energy Australia Exhibition, Ampace eagerly anticipates collaborating with industry peers to forge pathways for energy transition and collectively propel the global energy sector towards a greener, more sustainable future.

