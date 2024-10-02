Ampace will showcase its star product PU100 at the 2024 Asian Data Center Exhibition

—— PU100, Protecting the Digital and Intelligent World

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the widespread application of technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence, the data center industry is experiencing unprecedented rapid development. Ampace has deeply analyzed the scenarios of computing and power demand, innovatively developed the star PU series products, which will be showcased at the largest data center event in Asia from October 9 -10th, 2024 – the Singapore DCW Asia Data Center Exhibition. (Booth D15)

The PU series embody "high security, strong performance, easy maintenance, and high cost-effectiveness". Leveraging Ampace's leading technical capabilities, they significantly enhance energy utilization, reduce operation costs, ensures data security and stable operation, while promoting environmental friendliness and sustainable development, redefining the new standards of the digital intelligence world.

"Ultimate safety" is the unwavering philosophy of Ampace. Since the launch the PU series products, they have maintained a record of zero safety incidents. Underpinned by the core belief that "safety is the bottom line, moreover, it is the red line". By establishing a three-layer safety defense from material genes to system architecture, it achieves a PPB-level safety standard.

At this exhibition, Ampace's Chief Security Expert Dr. Zhu will share insights on "ESS Product Safety Design", conveying the safety philosophy and practices throughout the product lifecycle.

Ampace is committed to providing global users with safe, reliable, intelligent, efficient, and green new energy product applications and services. This marks Ampace's first appearance at DCW, demonstrating a deep commitment to the Asia-Pacific data center market. Ampace looks forward to engaging with global industry elites, exchanging cutting-edge experiences, exploring cooperation potential, and working together to inject strong momentum into the green transformation and sustainable development of the data center industry.

Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") stands as a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life. The company is known with world class R&D and manufacturing of a complete chain Li ion battery products from "Cell-Battery Pack-System Integration", and has obtained of authoritative certifications.

In the realm of energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and more, Ampace has established extensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 41 million customers in 29 countries and regions worldwide.

To learn more, please visit the Ampace official website: https://www.ampacetech.com/en.

SOURCE Ampace