Amplifying the Power of Creatives with AI

Yahoo Creative Unites Three Key Elements to Transform Ad Creatives and Achieve Marketing Goals

TAIPEI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the creative landscape of digital advertising and revolutionizing the interaction between brands and consumers. But what do advertisers and consumers think about AI? How can it "build trust" and "enhance the consumer experience" in digital advertising? According to a study by Yahoo and Publicis Group, a significant gap exists between advertisers and consumers regarding their understanding and perception of AI. Notably, 77% of advertisers believe AI will positively impact society and view it as the next major wave of technology. While AI tools are widely used for marketing applications, including creative development and performance optimization, most advertisers acknowledge that AI contributes to business growth. In contrast, consumers are more cautious, with only 38% believing AI will have a positive societal impact. Most consumers feel that AI requires better regulation and fact-checking, though they recognize its potential in advancing scientific development.

As a company driven by innovation, Yahoo has long utilized AI extensively across its services and continues to explore new ways to enhance the customer experience. This includes the seamless integration of AI into products such as Yahoo Mail and Yahoo News, which significantly improves the accuracy of news recommendations and optimizes content through concise summaries. This allows users to receive information tailored to their interests. In the realm of digital advertising, Yahoo leverages its comprehensive Yahoo Creative solutions to enhance ad creativity with AI, making ads more appealing and helping advertisers achieve their marketing goals.

78% of Marketers Believe AI Will Make Ads More Impactful

AI not only assists teams in developing creative advertising tools, improving efficiency and generating higher-quality content, but it also helps advertisers produce more creative elements in less time to meet consumers' demands for diverse and personalized ad experiences. Roger Li, Senior Director of Yahoo Creative APAC, explained that AI's ability to handle repetitive, routine tasks allows creatives to focus on more critical, innovative, and strategic work, such as brainstorming, idea generation, and exploring more effective applications of AI. Moreover, AI enhances data analysis, predictive insights, and optimization capabilities through machine learning and deep learning, resulting in improved ad performance. According to study, 78% of marketers believe AI can help deliver the right ad content to the target audience at the right time and place, transforming interactions between brands and consumers. Additionally, AI enables real-time content adjustments and ultra-personalized ads, fostering deeper emotional connections with audiences and effectively increasing consumer engagement while achieving a better return on investment (ROI). Furthermore, 50% of consumers are open to AI recommending products and providing ads relevant to their interests.

As consumers' perceptions of AI continue to evolve, advertisers must use AI responsibly to build consumer trust. Research shows that opinions on the use of AI-generated images in advertising vary significantly. The least accepted are AI-generated "human likenesses," with only 37% of consumers expressing comfort with these images. Following this, 50% of consumers are receptive to "AI copywriting," indicating that content quality is more important than the creator or method. The most accepted category is "background images," with 60% of consumers feeling comfortable with AI-generated backgrounds. However, only 44% of consumers are comfortable with fully AI-generated visuals, highlighting ongoing skepticism about visual storytelling driven entirely by AI. This study underscores the importance consumers place on balancing innovation with authenticity.

Next-Generation AI Marketing Tools: The Three Key Elements of Yahoo Creative Are Changing the Face of Ad Creatives

Yahoo continues to explore AI in all aspects of creative development, integrating it into the Yahoo ecosystem to provide unique advertising services tailored to brands' needs. In 2024, Yahoo Creative was launched globally as an all-in-one solution featuring three key components: AI-powered creative tools, expert human services, and a modern advertising platform that ensures unrestricted creative delivery. The generative AI capabilities within Yahoo Creative can quickly produce creative copy and dynamic content, streamlining workflows and accelerating development. Leveraging deep learning, Yahoo Creative also analyzes and optimizes personalized ad experiences. Yahoo is committed to balancing AI-driven solutions with human creativity, maintaining quality and relevance, and ensuring that creative ads are trusted by both advertisers and consumers.

Yahoo Creative enables the creation of flexible and adaptable ads while supporting various formats, including long videos and multi-image carousel ads. It tailors ads to meet diverse marketing needs, effectively connecting messages with consumers and delivering excellent ad performance for brands. This Valentine's Day, Yahoo Creative helped brands in Taiwan achieve remarkable results. Bulgari Taiwan promoted its special Valentine's Day products using carousel ad images, recommending suitable items and incorporating 3D interactions to enhance user experience, resulting in a 26% increase in click-through rate (CTR) and more than double the interaction rate compared to previous campaigns. Meanwhile, Yahoo Taiwan Shopping utilized Yahoo Creative's AI tools to select the most appropriate products and precisely target audiences for high-end Valentine's Day items, doubling the CTR compared to traditional multi-image carousel ads.

AI has become a crucial tool for enhancing creativity and marketing efficiency in today's digital landscape. Brands and advertisers should collaborate with trusted partners to accelerate the creation of creative ad content, strengthen emotional connections with audiences, and make ads more adaptable and personalized. This approach can effectively shorten the distance between brands and consumers, increase interaction and satisfaction, and help achieve marketing goals.

SOURCE Yahoo