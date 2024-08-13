BANGKOK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote the preservation of cultural heritage and lifelong learning among the public, and cultural tourism among visitors, Chula's Office of Arts and Culture Administration recommends activities available to everyone at Chula.

An outing at Chula? Architecture, Museums, and Music await

Chulalongkorn University, Thailand's first and foremost university, is more than a campus. "Chula is rich with Thailand's cultural heritage and way of life. Its architectural beauty makes walking around the campus a delightful experience. It is an art space with performances ranging from Thai classical music to Western-style musical performances alongside art exhibitions by students and renowned international artists. Museums with a wide range of exhibits offer so much to learn from," Kunchit Jitratan, Director of the Office of Art and Culture, Chulalongkorn University describes this colorful area while inviting visitors both Thai and foreign to explore. He also recommends the types of activities for visitors:

Architectural Gems – such as the Devalai cluster of buildings – an iconic landmark of Chula that provides a unique backdrop for students and visitors to photograph ; Chulalongkorn Auditorium , and Pharotracha House that received the Association of Siamese Architects Architectural Conservation Awards .

Architectural Gems – such as the Devalai cluster of buildings – an iconic landmark of Chula that provides a unique backdrop for students and visitors to photograph ; Chulalongkorn Auditorium , and Pharotracha House that received the Association of Siamese Architects Architectural Conservation Awards .

Many Museums to learn from in various zones. The highlights are The Human Body Museum -- one of the 11 museums in the world and the first in Southeast Asia to display bodies and human parts in a 3D format using plastination techniques; the Invertebrate Museum that features exhibits of rare invertebrates in Thailand such as the Giant Mountain Crab (Potamonbhumibol Naiyanetr) which is the largest freshwater crab in Thailand

Melodious International Music -- Live performances of traditional Thai, classical, or contemporary music by Thai and foreign musicians are on every month at Chula's Art and Culture Building Music Hall with international audio-visual standards. Chula also hosts annual special events namely the grand CU Symphony Orchestra concerts held twice a year, and the Thai classical musical ensemble performance that takes place annually on March 26 to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of Chula.

After exploring Chula's main campus, visitors can walk a short distance away and continue to enjoy countless Thai-style street food places in the Bantadthong area along with galleries, cafes, trendy shopping malls, Buddhist temples both of the Mahayana and Theravada sects, churches, and a Chinese shrine.

