Analogue's New Headquarters, ATAL Tower, Becomes First Smart Building in Hong Kong to Deploy RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7

Revolutionises Work Environment and Sets New Standard Contributes to Hong Kong's Transformation into a "Smart City"

HONG KONG, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analogue Holdings Limited ("Analogue" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (stock code: 1977), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering and technology service provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that its new headquarters, ATAL Tower, which is due to house all of the Group's operating units and scheduled to become operational around the second quarter of 2024, will be the first smart building in Hong Kong to deploy RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7, a strong platform to put the Group's innovative culture into practice.

Dr Kim Mak, Chairman of Analogue Holdings Limited, commented, "Committed to innovation, we are at the forefront of our industry in consistently introducing and implementing innovative solutions. We will be equipping our new headquarters, ATAL Tower, with the cutting-edge RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 technology to make it the first smart building of its kind in Hong Kong. The exceptional speed and minimal latency of RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 will revolutionise our work environment. ATAL Tower is expected to set a new standard for smart buildings in Hong Kong by incorporating the latest innovative and sustainable solutions and will support our three strategic pillars of 'New Technology,' 'New Market,' and 'New Business Model'."

Increased Connectivity to Enhance Efficiency

RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 offers a range of benefits that optimise technology applications and operational performance, including increased connectivity and even capacity to support high-demand applications such as Internet of Things ("IoT") and AI-enabled technologies, while significantly reducing latency and improving reliability.

With RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 that is tailored to best support IoT, ATAL Tower will provide the Group with a foundation to further apply advanced solutions with IoT and other key technologies for working with customers to drive Hong Kong's transformation into a "Smart City". The adoption of RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 will also enable more effective communication, both internally and externally, to enhance efficiency and achieve cost savings. The deployment of Wi-Fi 7 has demonstrated a 60% increase in throughput when compared to Wi-Fi 6E, and over four times faster than previous generations, with latency drastically reduced by 75%.

International Recognition

RUCKUS Networks, as one of the offerings of CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, offers the latest Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 technology and access point devices for the enterprise market. CommScope is at the forefront of technological advancements, striving to develop the most advanced wired and wireless networks worldwide. Its international recognition, particularly from the Wi-Fi Alliance, highlights its expertise.

Driving Hong Kong's Transformation into a "Smart City"

"As a pioneer in innovative E&M engineering and building technology, ATAL endeavours to develop and integrate innovative solutions into every aspect of our business ecosystem to serve customers and the community, facilitate business growth, support the transformation of Hong Kong into a 'Smart City' and create shared value for a more connected and sustainable future," Dr Mak concluded.

About Analogue Holdings Limited

Established in 1977, Analogue Holdings Limited is a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering and technology service provider, with headquarters in Hong Kong and operations in Macau, Mainland China, the United States and the United Kingdom. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators.

The Group also manufactures and sells Anlev lifts and escalators internationally and has entered into an alliance with Transel Elevator & Electric Inc. ("TEI"), one of the largest independent lifts and escalators companies in New York, the United States. The Group's associate partner, Nanjing Canatal Data Centre Environmental Tech Company Limited (603912.SS), specialises in manufacturing of precision air conditioners.

