Anchanto and Vietnam Post Logistics Join Forces to Pioneer a New Era in Vietnam's 3PL Fulfillment Industry

With approximately 4,500 warehouse locations across Vietnam , Vietnam Post Logistics anticipates seamlessly processing up to 10,00,000 orders per month equipped with Anchanto's platform.

Anchanto's SaaS technology to provide Vietnam Post Logistics 'ready to use' integrations, enhance both B2B and B2C operations, and ensure faster go-to-market strategies and continuous technological advancements.

HANOI, Vietnam, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchanto, the leading e-commerce and logistics technology company, and Vietnam Post Logistics - part of Vietnam Post Corporation, one of the leading logistics solution providers in Vietnam, have announced a partnership aimed at modernizing Vietnam's logistics operations. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Vietnam's logistics landscape, as Vietnam Post Logistics embraces Anchanto's cutting-edge technology to transition towards an innovative 3PL fulfillment model.

Mr Vaibhav Dabhade & Mr. Nguyen Dinh Cuong at the official signing ceremony

The official signing ceremony was held at Vietnam Post Logistics's office in Hanoi with the participation of senior leadership from both sides. The signing was led by Mr. Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO & Founder of Anchanto, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Cuong - Director of Vietnam Post Logistics, and Mr. Nguyen Kim An - Director of Contract Logistics, along with experts from both parties.

With the aim of developing a comprehensive model catering to both B2B and B2C sectors, Vietnam Post Logistics looks forward to leveraging Anchanto's platform to unlock the full potential of 3PL fulfillment. This partnership is expected to streamline order processing and enhance customer engagement effectively.

The scalability of Anchanto's logistics solutions aligns seamlessly with Vietnam Post Logistics's expansive network, comprising of approximately 4,500 warehouse locations across Vietnam. Vietnam Post Logistics is confident that Anchanto's technology can facilitate the processing of up to 1,000,000 orders per month, ensuring efficient and reliable logistics operations nationwide.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Cuong, Director of Vietnam Post Logistics, shared, "We are honored to partner with Anchanto & bring Vietnam Post to continue to rise and lead the E-commerce Logistics industry in Vietnam. We are very satisfied with the flexibility, simplicity and ease of use of the solution from Anchanto. We are quite confident about the future of this collaboration to grow together in the future."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Vietnam Post Logistics, a prominent player in Vietnam's logistics sector. We are poised to empower Vietnam Post Logistics with seamless integrations and scalable solutions, ensuring swift order processing and enhanced client satisfaction. At Anchanto, we are committed to driving innovation and efficiency in e-commerce logistics. By partnering with Vietnam Post Logistics, we aim to catalyze a new era in Vietnam's logistics industry, where speed, reliability, and customer-centricity reign supreme", said Vaibhav Dabhade, Founder & CEO at Anchanto.

Anchanto's SaaS advantage, coupled with its commitment to continuous innovation, further enhances Vietnam Post Logistics's competitive edge in the market. By embracing cloud-based technology, Vietnam Post Logistics gains access to the latest enhancements and updates, ensuring that its logistics operations remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

Moreover, the partnership with Anchanto highlights Vietnam Post Logistics's commitment to providing dedicated support and fostering a strong relationship with its clients. While Anchanto operates globally, Vietnam Post Logistics can leverage its local presence to ensure personalized support and assistance, further enhancing the overall success of its logistics operations.

Looking ahead, Vietnam Post Logistics envisions this partnership as a transformative force within Vietnam's 3PL fulfillment industry. By embracing e-fulfillment norms and prioritizing speed, efficiency, and customer experience, Vietnam Post Logistics aims to set new benchmarks in the logistics sector.

With plans to implement Anchanto's solution at a national scale in subsequent phases, Vietnam Post Logistics is poised for significant growth and innovation in the coming years. Together, Anchanto and Vietnam Post Logistics are paving the way for a new era in Vietnam's logistics landscape, driving unparalleled efficiency and excellence in e-commerce logistics operations.

SOURCE Anchanto