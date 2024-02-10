Andre Du's New Year Journey: Unique Spring Festival Celebrations Across Seven Ethnicities

KUNMING, China, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd., in collaboration with @visityunnan, invites you on a captivating exploration journey with Andre Du. Throughout the Chinese New Year of 2024, Andre Du will travel over 3,500 kilometers across various locations in Yunnan, experiencing the Chinese New Year customs of seven different ethnicities. His journey will be meticulously documented, and a series of short videos titled "Chinese New Year, Yunnan Flavor" will be shared on the official TikTok and Facebook accounts of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Andre Du's New Year Jounery in Yunnan

Hailing from South Africa, Andre Du is an internationally certified accountant who had previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the African financial group First Rand Group. He relocated to China for work in 2016 and selected Yunnan as his place of residence. In 2022, Mr. Du officially embarked on his journey as a content creator. Through the creation of short videos capturing his travels, he endeavors to share the picturesque landscapes, delightful discoveries, and rich ethnic cultures of Yunnan with a wider audience.

During the Chinese New Year of 2024, Andre Du will embark on a journey starting from Kunming, traveling westward, and visiting locations like Chuxiong, Dali, Lijiang, and Deqin. He will visit seven ethnic groups, including the Yi, Bai, Zang, Naxi, Lisu, Pumi, and Mosuo, capturing himself in their unique Chinese New Year cultural customs. These experiences will encapsulate a Chinese New Year infused with Yunnan's unique flavor and diverse ethnic traditions.

The immersive exposure to the homes of various ethnic groups will provide Mr. Du with a nuanced understanding of the Chinese New Year, emphasizing its significance as a universal moment of reunion. Irrespective of geographical challenges, the shared commitment to returning home for a familial reunion will underscore the profound respect each family will accord to this grand festival in the future.

Embark on an enchanting journey through Yunnan with Andre Du's captivating video series, "Chinese New Year, Yunnan Flavor." Follow us on the official TikTok @visityunnan and Facebook @GoYunnan.Official accounts of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. May this immersive experience of Yunnan's cultural richness and natural wonders inspire your travel plans. Seize the opportunity to explore this distinctive destination.

