SHANGHAI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (en.angelyeast.com) (SH600298), a global leader in yeast manufacturing, is accelerating green transformation in its factory workshops by implementing a series of intelligent, automated, and sustainable technologies that not only improves production efficiency, but also contributes to the sustainable development of the industry.

Angel Yeast Driving Green Transformation Though Technological Innovation

In the company's yeast production workshop in Yichang, Hubei Province, Angel Yeast has installed an intelligent air-conditioning system to replace the traditional cooling method that relies heavily on large quantities of cooling water and manual labor.

The refrigeration system cluster intelligent control project optimizes the operation through APC control technology, that when the water pressure, water temperature or environment temperature changes, the system adjusts automatically – for example, when the system detects the temperature of circulating water reaches a preset value, the fan frequency will be reduced automatically and the number of operating fans will be minimized, effectively lowering power consumption. The initiative has improved energy efficiency by 18 percent, saving up to 5 million kWh of electricity per year.

Angel Yeast is also advancing intelligent and innovative resource recycling, taking concrete measures to tackle the climate challenges. These measures include an automated steam boiler with a DCS+APC control program; heat recovery technology that replaces the cooling water of the steam seal heater with demineralized water, which is then heated by the waste heat from the exhaust steam and sent to the deaerator; and adding heat exchange equipment at the back end of the deaerator exhaust pipe to achieve full recycling of waste heat, saving nearly 130 tons of standard coal per year.

In 2024 to date, Angel Yeast has invested 40 million yuan (USD 5.52 million) and carried out more than 40 technological transformation projects directly related to energy conservation.

Additionally, it has stepped up laying out clean energy operations such as biomass and green power, and strengthened energy control to achieve a 2.5 percent year-on-year reduction in terms of comprehensive energy consumption and energy cost of producing every ton of yeast from January to May this year.

"Angel Yeast has always placed energy saving and emission reduction as part of the core development strategies, and as a socially responsible corporation, we are committed to leading the green transformation through technological innovation and responding to the global climate crisis with concrete measures," said Xiong Feng, Deputy General Manager of Angel Yeast Yichang Plant.

