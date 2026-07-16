SHANGHAI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SSE: 600298) showcased its latest yeast protein innovations at the Growth Asia Summit 2026 in Singapore, held from July 8 to 10. On the second day — dedicated to Active Lifestyles, Weight Management, Protein and Healthier Product Innovation — Chen Zhixian, General Manager of Nutrition and Health Technology Center at Angel Yeast, delivered a presentation on the company's yeast protein portfolio, recent R&D progress, and application development.

Angel Yeast Showcases Sustainable Protein Innovation at the Growth Asia Summit 2026

Co-hosted by NutraIngredients and FoodNavigator-Asia, the Growth Asia Summit is widely recognized as the region's go-to event for functional foods, dietary supplements, and health and nutrition. The conference examines consumer trends, ingredient innovation, R&D, go-to-market strategies, regulatory developments, and commercial opportunities across the health, nutrition, and wellness sectors. For Angel Yeast, the summit offered a platform to highlight its latest yeast protein innovations and build broader awareness across the Asia-Pacific market.

Citing data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Chen noted that while total protein intake among Chinese consumers has remained relatively steady over the past four decades, the composition has shifted dramatically. Animal protein now accounts for 39.5% of intake, up from 11%, while legume-based protein has fallen from 13% to just 6.1%. In addition, about 45% of the population does not consume enough dietary protein — a gap that hits hardest among older adults and rural communities. Chen noted that developing novel microbial proteins is not simply a business decision; it's a strategic move for long-term food security.

As the first microbial protein ingredient approved in China, Angel's AngeoPro delivers a protein content of over 80% and is available in soluble, gel-type, and dispersible forms to fit a wide range of manufacturing needs. It's already being used commercially in five key segments: sports nutrition, senior supplements, bakery and snacks, dairy alternatives, and plant-based foods. Research continues to explore the potential benefits of yeast protein for immunity, muscle health, post-exercise recovery, bone strength, and digestive wellness. With a PDCAAS score of 1.0, AngeoPro is a complete, high-quality protein, offering distinct advantages for muscle maintenance, gut health, and metabolic regulation.

Asia-Pacific market trends shared at the summit reflect a clear pivot toward food-based, snackable, and on-the-go protein formats. Functional nutrition is moving beyond the supplement aisle and into everyday meals and snacks, from high-protein cheeses and protein bars to ready-to-drink shakes and functional cereals, all gaining strong traction. Additionally, widespread nutrient gaps in protein, iron, and vitamin D across India and Southeast Asia are fueling growing demand for affordable, high-quality protein and foundational nutrition. In step with these shifts, Angel Yeast has launched a new range of functional yeast proteins this year, each tailored to specific application needs and emerging market opportunities. The company's new manufacturing facility in Indonesia is on track to begin operations in 2027 — a move that will significantly reduce lead times, tariffs, and logistics costs across the Southeast Asian market.

"Angel's long-term goal is to pioneer the global protein revolution, letting everyone enjoy sustainable and healthier protein every day," said Chen. "We'll continue to expand the global adoption of yeast protein through innovative biomanufacturing to address protein supply challenges and lead a protein transformation that benefits people everywhere."

SOURCE Angel Yeast