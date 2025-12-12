Anker Celebrates the Year-End in Singapore on Next-Gen Charging, Audio, and Smart Home Innovations

Anker rolls out its most exciting lineup yet this year-end promotion, featuring special offers across its latest Nano Series chargers, soundcore audio innovations, and eufy smart home devices

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year-end shopping season begins, Anker Innovations energises celebrations across Singapore with exceptional deals[1] on its latest smart tech lineup—spanning ultra-fast chargers, immersive audio solutions, and smart home devices.

Sound Refined, Noise Canceled – soundcore R60i NC

The soundcore R60i NC is made for those who want premium sound without the premium price this year-end. Powered by Hi-Res Audio with LDAC and real-time adaptive ANC (up to -52dB), it creates a quiet, focused bubble whether you're on the train, working remotely, studying, or moving between meetings. Its 11mm titanium-coated drivers deliver rich, dynamic bass, while AI-enhanced microphones keep your voice clear in cafés, open offices, or outdoors. Built for busy, on-the-go users, it packs AI translation in over 100 languages, Bluetooth 6.1 with dual-device pairing, and a long-lasting 50-hour total playtime with fast charging. With its lightweight fit and 50ms Low Latency Game Mode, the R60i NC brings smooth listening, seamless communication, and all-day comfort, a smart upgrade for anyone who wants better audio without overspending.

This year-end, bring it home for only S$69, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Noise Off. Sleep On – soundcore Sleep A30

Struggling to fall asleep with city traffic outside, a snoring partner nearby, or restless pets in the room? The soundcore Sleep A30 is your ultimate bedtime companion. Designed to block out unwanted noise, it combines Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Passive Noise Cancellation (PNC) to create a calm, uninterrupted sleep environment. Adaptive snore masking neutralizes partner snoring in real-time, while AI-powered brainwave audio guides your mind into deeper relaxation, perfect for insomniacs, shift workers, or anyone seeking restorative rest. Lightweight and 7% slimmer than its predecessor, the Sleep A30 stays comfortable even for side sleepers throughout the night. With up to 9 hours of continuous use and up to 45 hours with the charging case, it keeps up with your lifestyle, whether it's a short nap, long weekend sleep-in, or travel nights. Sleek, smart, and sleep-focused, the Sleep A30 ensures you wake up refreshed every morning.

Experience the perfect night's sleep with the soundcore Sleep A30 at a special promotional price of S$249 exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Power That Keeps Up With You – Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695)

Always rushing between flights, meetings, or weekend escapes? The Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695) is your ultimate carry-on companion. With a compact 25,000mAh battery and 165W 4-port fast charging, it powers up to four devices at once, from your MacBook Air (M3) to your smartphone or tablet, so you can turn airport downtime into productive work or uninterrupted leisure. Cord clutter is a thing of the past. Two built-in USB-C cables, one short and one 70cm retractable, give you hassle-free, cord-free convenience wherever you are. A smart TFT color screen provides real-time charging data, while fun animated emojis add a playful touch to every top-up. Flight-friendly and designed for busy travelers, it can recharge an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times or a MacBook Air (M3) 1.3 times, keeping you fully powered through work trips and weekend adventures.

This product has achieved the Top 1[2] sales in related powerbank categories, in Shopee and Lazada in Singapore, highlighting its popularity among gamers and tech enthusiasts. It also serves as the official tournament collaboration powerbank for PUBG MOBILE, delivering proven performance and stability trusted by esports professionals during high-stakes gameplay. Together, these products showcase Anker's commitment to providing reliable, high-performance charging solutions for every type of gamer.

Stay charged wherever life takes you with the Anker Laptop Powerbank, available at a special promotional price of S$119 exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Charge Anywhere, Power Everything – Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank (A1638)

If you're always on the move between meetings, trains, or flights, the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank (A1638) is your pocketable companion for uninterrupted power. Its 70cm Ultra-Long retractable cable stretches across desks, airplane trays, or car armrests, then retracts neatly for tangle-free storage. Compact yet mighty, it delivers up to 45W fast charging with PPS 2.0, capable of bringing your iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 20 minutes. With three ports (2× USB-C and 1× USB-A), you can charge multiple devices at once, keeping your phone, tablet, and other essentials powered throughout the day. A smart TFT display shows real-time battery and charging status, ensuring you stay in control on the go. Sleek, lightweight, and travel-ready, the Nano Retractable Powerbank makes powering up effortless, whether at the office, on a train, or navigating busy airports.

Enjoy ultimate portability and fast, flexible charging with the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank, available at a special promotional price of S$62 exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Charge on the Road – Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger (A2738)

On the road or around the house, the Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger (A2738) keeps your devices powered with speed, safety, and simplicity. Designed with a tangle-free retractable cable, it ensures a clutter-free drive while dual-port fast charging delivers up to 75W total output to power your smartphone efficiently. Anker ActiveShield™ 2.0 monitors temperatures in real time for safe operation, and its broad compatibility supports fast charging across a wide range of devices. Compact, practical, and available in Grey, it's the ideal companion for modern living.

The Nano Retractable Car Charger is available at only S$28.99, via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Power Meets Portability – Anker Nano 45W Charger (B2692)

From your desk at the office to your favorite spot at home, the Anker Nano 45W Charger (B2692) delivers fast, safe, and efficient charging wherever you need it. Powered by PowerIQ™ 3.0 and PPS with Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 support, it intelligently adjusts output to provide the fastest possible charge for a wide range of devices. Its compact design and foldable plug make it easy to move between rooms, pack in your bag, or keep on your workspace, while Anker ActiveShield™ 3.0 performs over 6 million temperature checks daily to ensure reliable, cool operation. Available in Black and White, it's the ideal solution for keeping smartphones, tablets, and laptops charged efficiently without taking up space.

Upgrade your charging setup with the Anker Nano 45W Charger for only S$33.9, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

One-pass Clean, Live Barefoot Free – eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25 & E28

For those looking to simplify home cleaning, the eufy Omni E25 and E28 deliver powerful, hands-free performance that keeps every corner of your home spotless. Both models feature 20,000 Pa Turbo Suction, the HydroJet™ Self-Cleaning Mopping System, and DuoSpiral™ Anti-Tangle Brushes, ensuring carpets and hard floors are cleaned thoroughly with minimal effort. Smart navigation and full compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant make operating your vacuum effortless, giving you more time to enjoy a clean, comfortable home.

The eufy Omni E28 goes further with FlexiOne™ technology, offering a detachable portable deep cleaner that easily tackles stairs, sofas, and carpets, while the CornerRover Arm™ reaches into tight corners other vacuums may miss. The eufy Omni E25 focuses on lasting convenience at home with its CornerRover™ Side Brush for edge and corner cleaning and an All-in-One Station that auto-empties, washes, dries, refills, and dispenses detergent, providing up to 68 days of hands-free maintenance, without a portable deep cleaner.

Experience the freedom of a truly hands-free, versatile cleaning solution with the eufy Omni E25 and E28, available at promotional prices of S$749 and S$899 respectively, along with exclusive gifts, via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake, and soundcore. For more information, visit https://www.anker.com/.

[1] Promotional prices and product availability may vary across platforms and are subject to change without prior notice. [2] 25K Powerbank sales is based on the sales data of related product ranking on Shopee in Singapore between 2025.1.1 ~ 2025.10.26, and on Lazada in Singapore between 2025.10.20 ~ 2025.10.26.

