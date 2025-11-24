Anker Chargers Power 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship -- Official Gaming Charging collaboration

Brings "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" Energy to Every Battle

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in charging technology, today announced an exciting collaboration with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games. The collaboration brings together Anker's industry-leading Smart Fast Charging solutions with the fast-paced world of mobile esports, featuring the Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695) and Anker 140W Charger (A2697), empowering gamers to stay fully charged for every move, every match, and every victory.

Spotlight on Gaming-Ready Chargers

As part of this collaboration, Anker's Smart Fast Charging lineup takes center stage, led by the Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695), which serves as the official tournament powerbank for the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) and is engineered for performance and stability to ensure smooth gameplay and rapid device recovery between matches. The Anker 140W Charger (A2697) is a multi-port GaN charger capable of powering laptops, tablets, and phones simultaneously, making it ideal for gamers. All three models feature multiple ports and fast-charging capabilities, keeping devices cool, stable, and fully powered under heavy gaming demands.

Top-Ranked Charging Solutions

Both the Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695) and Anker 140W Charger (A2697) have achieved the Top 1[1] sales in related charger and power bank categories, in Shopee and Ladaza in Singapore, highlighting their popularity among gamers and tech enthusiasts. The A1695 also serves as the official tournament sponsorship powerbank, delivering proven performance and stability trusted by esports professionals during high-stakes gameplay. Together, these products showcase Anker's commitment to providing reliable, high-performance charging solutions for every type of gamer.

Keeping Players Powered at PUBG MOBILE

Attention now turns to the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (2025 PMGC), the pinnacle of the annual PUBG MOBILE Esports circuit. Taking place from November 24 to December 14 in Bangkok, Thailand, 2025 PMGC will see the world's best teams battle it out through intense stages, beginning with the first-ever PUBG MOBILE Gauntlet Stage, for a share of the USD 3 million prize pool and the coveted title of World Champion. This year also marks a historic milestone for PUBG MOBILE fans, as PMGC will be held alongside the PUBG Global Championship for the first-ever PUBG United celebration. Anker Smart Fast Charging, including the 25K Powerbank (A1695), will provide essential power support for players during training sessions, ensuring they stay charged and ready for optimal performance anytime, anywhere.

Leon Wu, General Manager of Southeast Asia at Anker Innovations, noted that PUBG MOBILE demands precision, strategy, and endurance — and charging technology should keep pace with that passion for performance. "At Anker, we believe great technology powers confidence," he said. "With our multi–port fast chargers, gamers stay cool, steady, and immersed, ready for every battle and every triumph."

He added, "Our collaboration with PUBG MOBILE reflects Anker Innovations' mission to ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation, empowering users through smart, purposeful hardware. Guided by our values — First Principle, Seek Ultimate, and Grow Together — we continue to create reliable charging solutions that inspire energy and connection."

Through the Anker x PUBG MOBILE collaboration, gamers can experience the same trusted charging technology used by esports professionals. Anker Smart Fast Charging Lineup, the 25K Powerbank (A1695) and 140W Charger (A2697), are now available through regional online stores and retail partners across Southeast Asia.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker social channels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

[1] 25K Powerbank sales is based on the sales data of related product ranking on Shopee in Singapore between 2025.1.1 ~ 2025.10.26, and on Lazada in Singapore between 2025.10.20 ~ 2025.10.26. 140W Charger sales is based on the sales data of related product ranking on Shopee in Singapore between 2025.1.1 ~ 2025.10.26, and on Lazada in Singapore between 2025.9.1 ~ 2025.9.30.

SOURCE Anker Innovations