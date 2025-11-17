Anker Unveils Five Ultra-Portable Products, Delivering Faster Charging, Lighter Travels

Featuring the Anker Laptop Powerbank and New Nano Series Lineup with Retractable Cables for Multiple Devices

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global leader in charging technology, today introduced its latest Nano series lineup, alongside the Anker Laptop Powerbank - designed for fast-charging in a compact package to fit real life on-the-go; from red-eye flights and coffee-shop work sprints to road trips and your long drive back home. The lineup blends retractable-cable convenience, next-gen Qi2 wireless speed, and cool-running GaN efficiency to keep everything from MacBook Air and iPhone 16 to tablets, drones, and cameras powered up - without the cable clutter.

Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695) - the "carry-on power station" for work trips and weekend escapes

The Anker Laptop Powerbank pairs a compact 25,000mAh battery with 165W 4-port fast charging, so you can charge 4 devices at once when you land or while you're in transit – to give you cord-free convenience with dual durable USB-C cables. With ports supporting up to 100W, it has enough muscle to bring a MacBook Air (M3) to 50% in 21 minutes[1] - perfect for turning airport downtime into done-and-dusted work.

Cord chaos? Solved. Two durable built-in USB-C cables are always ready: a 30cm short cable for quick top-ups and a 70cm retractable cable that extends to the exact length you need, then tucks away for hassle-free use on the go. Equipped with a smart TFT colour screen and vibrant user interface, the Anker Laptop Powerbank provides real-time data, including output power, power bank temperature and estimated charging time, keeping you in control at a glance. You can also pull the retractable cable to trigger screen animations featuring dynamic emojis, adding a new level of convenience and fun. With its flight-friendly capacity and ability to recharge an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times or a MacBook Air (M3) 1.3 times[2], this is the best 25,000mAh laptop powerbank for business travels. The Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695) is available in Black and Grey, and retails at RM399.

Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank (A1638) - pocketable flexibility with a reach that actually reaches

Designed for life on the go, the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank makes powering up effortless, from a packed day of meetings at the office to long hours in transit at airports and train stations. Equipped with a 70cm Ultra-Long durable retractable cable, stretches across the table or armrest, then retracts completely for neat storage. Despite its ultra-compact body and lanyard for bag-free carry, it delivers 45W max fast-charging, including PPS 2.0 support - enough to bring your iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 20 minutes[3].

The 10,000mAh capacity handles multiple phone charges during long days out or short trips, while three ports (2× USB-C and 1× USB-A) make it easy to charge up to 3 devices. It's a flight-approved retractable powerbank that earns its spot in any everyday carry. It also boasts a smart TFT display that provides a clear and detailed view of your charging status, ensuring you always know how much power is left. Available in Black, White, and Blue, the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank retails at RM209.

Anker Nano Wireless Powerbank (A1665) - Qi2 speed in a credit-card-sized body

Nights out, festivals, or just a cleaner desk setup - this is wireless that moves with you. Purpose-built for the iPhone 12 through 17 series, the Anker Nano Wireless Powerbank is ultra-slim, measuring just 102 × 70.6 × 8.6 mm — approximately the size of a credit card — so it slides into a pocket without a second thought. Its Qi2 Ultra-Fast Wireless Charging delivers 15W of power with a speed comparable to the original MagSafe, while 20W input/output via cable adds a quick wired option when you need it [4].

Its smart temperature control allows you stay cool and safer, by performing real-time monitoring, intelligently adjusting charge when heat builds, and keeping the back shell below 40°C at all times[5]. It's the sleek, cable-free way to keep your iPhone topped up - at your desk, on a train, or between back-to-back meetings. The Anker Nano Wireless Powerbank comes in Black, White, Blue, and Pink, at a retail price of RM199.

The Compact Companions That Keep You Moving

On the road or around the house, these two complete the Anker's latest Nano ecosystem with the same focus on speed, safety, and simplicity. The Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger (A2738) features a tangle-free with retractable cable for a clutter-free drive, alongside dual-port fast charging delivering up to 75W total output to power your smartphone. Anker ActiveShield™ 2.0 monitors temperatures in real time for safe operation, while its broad compatibility ensures fast charging for a wide range of devices. Available in Grey, the Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger retails at RM79.

When you're indoors, the Anker Nano 45W Charger 45W (A2692) keeps things efficient even with a compact build, plus a foldable plug for easy portability. Powered by PowerIQ™ 3.0, PPS, and Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 support, it adapts to almost any mobile device, while Anker ActiveShield™ 3.0 safeguards with over 6 million temperature checks per day to prevent overheating[6]. Together, they deliver seamless, high-speed charging wherever you go. The Anker Nano Room Charger 45W retails at RM99, and is available in Black and White colour options.

For more information, visit www.anker.com, or follow Anker Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

About Anker

Anker is the world's No.1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker at anker.com .

[1,2,3,4,6] Data based on internal lab testing. Results may vary under different conditions. [5] Data based on internal lab testing. The surface temperature of the power bank is controlled under 104°F (40°C), compared with the industry standard of 118.4°F (48°C).

