Anker unveils new lineup of high-speed USB-C chargers - available exclusively on apple.com and select Apple Stores in Singapore

Delivering faster, safer, and more sustainable charging solutions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 charging brand, announced its new line of high-speed USB-C chargers will be available exclusively now on apple.com and select Apple Stores in Singapore. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to sustainable innovation, with Anker's new chargers incorporating 75% post-consumer recycled plastics—demonstrating a significant step towards reducing environmental impact without compromising performance.

High-Speed Charging for Any Device

Anker's new chargers come in several different power capacities: 30W, 50W, 70W, and 240W, each designed to meet different charging needs and capable of charging a range of products such as Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more.

Smaller and More Eco-Friendly

Featuring GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, these chargers offer faster charging speeds, reduced heat generation, and a more compact design compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. Additionally, they are built using 75% post-consumer recycled plastics in their casing and recyclable packaging, aligning with eco-conscious consumer preferences.

Safer Charging Experience

Equipped with a Dynamic Temperature Sensor and a Power Tuner Chip, these chargers actively monitor temperature and adjust power output to ensure the safety of connected devices.

"We're excited to partner with Apple in our mission to create high-performance, sustainable charging solutions," said Shaun Xiong, general manager of charging & member of the board of directors, Anker. "These new USB-C chargers represent our dedication to environmental responsibility without sacrificing quality or user experience."

Product Details

ANKER Charger (30W) with USB-C Cable (B2657)

1 x USB-C

Includes a 5-foot USB-C charging cable

Can charge an iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes

Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and more

Color: White

Price: S$59.00

ANKER Charger (50W, 2 ports) (A2689)

2 x USB-C

Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and more

Color: White

Price: S$69.00

ANKER Charger (70W, 3 ports) (A2604)

3 x USB-C

Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and more

Color: White

Price: S$119.00

ANKER Charger (240W, 4 ports) (A2644)

Desktop charger with 4 x USB-C

140W maximum output (top port)

Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and more

Color: White

Price: S$189.00

Availability

These new Anker chargers are available for purchase now on apple.com and through select Apple retail locations in Singapore.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker at anker.com.

