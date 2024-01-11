Announcing Mintel Leap--the new market intelligence AI helping brands answer complex questions instantly

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why, is excited to announce the launch of Mintel Leap, the new Market Intelligence AI fundamentally changing how businesses conduct research by answering their most complex questions instantly. The real magic is that Mintel Leap is a closed-loop, generative AI platform built exclusively on Mintel's proprietary research and analyst expertise. With speed, quality and accuracy, Mintel Leap delivers research and recommendations on people, products and categories—vital for businesses looking to inform their innovation and marketing strategies.

By quickly exploring Mintel's wide-ranging data and expert human analysis, Leap delivers succinct responses to brands' everyday prompts—such as: "Analyse the changing demographics of beauty e-commerce consumers and the impact on purchasing habits", "Provide an analysis of the competitive financial services landscape" or "What are current supply chain challenges in the foodservice industry and some potential solutions?" It's so easy to use that everyone from a Junior Strategist to a CMO can quickly understand a new category or shifting consumer trends, freeing their time to focus on more value-added work.

Matt Nelson, Mintel CEO, said: "Mintel Leap is an AI game-changer. By utilising cutting-edge generative AI, billions of data points and years' worth of Mintel's unparallelled analyst expertise can now be discovered and summarised in seconds.

"Our clients are beginning to leverage the power of AI to drive organisational efficiency; however, understanding how and where to incorporate AI into business practices isn't always clear. With Mintel Leap's closed-loop generative AI platform, we've eliminated information overload and supercharged our clients' ability to get trusted, data-driven insights faster than ever, saving them valuable time. The implications for improved operational efficiency, product development and marketing strategy are genuinely unrivalled, enabling our clients to make informed decisions quickly and confidently."

Mintel client McKellen Ma, General Manager, Ruder Finn China, said: "Mintel Leap has revolutionised our insights discovery process. Since incorporating Mintel Leap into our workflow, our team has experienced a significant boost in efficiency and effectiveness, and it's lowered the barriers traditionally associated with navigating comprehensive Mintel insights. With Leap, we can quickly and easily pinpoint the information crucial to our projects.

"What truly sets Mintel Leap apart is its seamless integration of AI technology. The speed at which Mintel has embraced and leveraged AI is commendable. Witnessing Mintel's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements has been a source of great satisfaction for our team. We look forward to continued innovation and are excited about the possibilities Mintel Leap brings to the marketplace."

