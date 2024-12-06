Annual power generation of 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours! The first 700,000-kilowatt photovoltaic project in Shawan City has maximized its "progress bar"

KUITUN, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4th, at the construction site of the 700,000-kilowatt photovoltaic project in Shawan City, snow-capped peaks towered into the clouds in the distance. In front of us, machines were roaring, vehicles were coming and going, and construction workers were bustling about, presenting a busy and awe-inspiring scene.

The 700,000-kilowatt photovoltaic project in Shawan City is the first photovoltaic project in the city. It is located in the Kuokeheiya area of the Wobate pasture in Botonggu Township, with a total investment of 3.408 billion yuan. The project leases 27,300 mu of pasture. State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has constructed a power transmission line with a total length of 16.376 kilometers and newly built 57 poles and towers for the line. On April 1st this year, the 700,000-kilowatt photovoltaic project in Shawan City started construction in an all-round way. The project needs to complete the construction of about 230,000 foundation piles for photovoltaic panels and install about 1.38 million photovoltaic panels in total.

State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has strictly controlled safety, quality and progress to fully promote the construction of the photovoltaic project. By organizing weekly meetings on time, earnestly fulfilling the main responsibility for safety, and organizing the investigation and treatment of hidden dangers as well as conducting "carpet-style" comprehensive safety inspections, it ensures that "safety comes first before production, and there will be no production without safety".

The completion of the 700,000-kilowatt photovoltaic project in Shawan City, it can generate 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity for Shawan City every year, which is equivalent to saving 360,000 tons of coal consumption and reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide by more than 1 million tons. It can create an annual industrial output value of about 300 million yuan. Xia Zongxin, the Party secretary of Botonggu Township in Shawan City, said, "The photovoltaic project is green energy, and our pasture is a green resource. The two 'greens' complement each other and develop in an integrated manner. Meanwhile, it has also increased the income of local residents, strengthened the collective economy, and provided a strong driving force for the high-quality development of the local economy."

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company