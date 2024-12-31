"One-Click Sequential Control" Empowers the Launch of a New Substation and Ushers in a Smart New Chapter of "Centralized Control and Remote Power Transmission"

KUITUN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30, at the 220-kilovolt Kuitun East Industrial Park Substation, the operation and maintenance duty personnel of the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company were conducting a comprehensive inspection of the newly commissioned substation. Through methods such as infrared temperature measurement, they were monitoring the equipment's operation status in real time, making every effort to ensure the safe and stable operation of the new substation after commissioning and providing a strong power guarantee for the regional economic development.

Since the beginning of this year, the company has thoroughly implemented the deployment of the State Grid Corporation of China on accelerating the construction of the modern equipment management system. Adhering to the principle of "safety first" and following the work philosophy of "reliability, standardization, efficiency, and economy", it has vigorously promoted the implementation of the "Two Replacements" construction and gradually advanced the "one-click sequential control" transformation. Up to now, 21 substations of the company have met the operating conditions for one-click sequential control.

The one-click sequential control technology is an innovative achievement based on the automation system. In traditional switching operations, operation and maintenance personnel need to go to the site or manually operate in the main control room according to the steps of the operation ticket. The new technology, however, allows the traditional manual switching operation procedures to be pre-entered into the computer. With just a click of the "one-click sequential control" command, the "one-click sequential control" conversion of the three states of "cold standby, hot standby, and operation" of the primary equipment in the substation can be achieved, saving more than 50% of the manual operation time. When preparing the "one-click sequential control" operation tickets this time, the Kuitun Company innovatively integrated key elements such as the anti-misoperation verification of the equipment status and the status inspection of the protection devices. It not only accurately verified the equipment operation status but also incorporated the on/off status of the protection device's pressure plate and the device alarm information into the sequential control operation locking logic, truly realizing "machines replacing laborious tasks and numbers driving intelligent operations".

On December 26, as the centralized control personnel clicked the "Execute" button on the "one-click sequential control" operation interface, the No. 1 and No. 2 main transformers of the 220-kilovolt Kuitun East Industrial Park Substation were officially put into operation with electricity. As the first substation of the Kuitun Company to use "one-click sequential control" for power transmission, the company organized professional technical backbones to form a special team. They conducted numerous technical discussions and formulated work plans, effectively managing various aspects such as safety, quality, and progress, and efficiently completed a series of tasks to improve the station-side "one-click sequential control" system.

This power transmission operation took 81 hours to safely and efficiently complete a total of 6,300 operations, phase verification, load-carrying tests and other tasks as per the dispatching orders of the provincial and local power grids. "The commissioning of the substation has been shortened from the original six days to three days and nine hours. The safety and operation accuracy have been greatly improved, and the risk of misoperation has been basically eliminated," introduced Jin Xiaofeng, the person in charge of the centralized control station of the Substation Operation and Maintenance Center of the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company.

Up to now, the company has used "one-click sequential control" for switching operations 243 times in total. The switching operation efficiency has been increased by approximately 60%, achieving "fast, accurate, and stable" switching operations. This has effectively reduced the labor load of the operation and maintenance personnel, and further guaranteed their personal safety.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company