Another 'Reason to Travel': Agoda and Singapore Tourism Board Renew Partnership to Boost Travel to Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to renew their partnership, focused on jointly promoting Singapore as a top destination in Southeast Asia via its 'Reason to Travel' campaign.

Photo Credit - STB. From left to right: Mr Pranjal Kalra: Associate Director of Singapore - Agoda, Ms Eunice Yue: Director of Strategic Partnership Markets Team - Agoda, Mr Omri Morgenshtern: Chief Executive Officer - Agoda, Ms Melissa Ow: Chief Executive - STB, Ms Juliana Kua: Assistant Chief Executive, International Group - STB and Mr Jian Xuan Lee: Area Director to Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, International Group - STB

The agreement was signed today (18 June) in the presence of Mr Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda and Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive of STB. This latest agreement entails a year-long commitment focused on spotlighting Singapore brands and attractions leveraging Agoda's expertise in online travel, and its partner networks.

"This renewed partnership with STB is a testament to our shared vision of showcasing Singapore to the world through innovative means. As a Singapore-headquartered company, Agoda is thrilled to leverage our expertise in digital marketing and our global platform to bring new and returning visitors to Singapore, ensuring they see the world for less while experiencing more," stated Omri Morgenshtern, CEO at Agoda.

Ms Ow said: "STB is pleased to collaborate with Agoda again to profile Singapore's unique attractions and experiences across key markets in Southeast Asia. This partnership presents a valuable opportunity for us to share insights and deepen our understanding of travellers, with our common goal to enrich the travel experience in Singapore. We are excited to embark on this next phase of partnership to encourage travellers to stay longer, come more often and do more in Singapore."

The strategic partnership aims to amplify the travel experience in Singapore by introducing travellers to the city's diverse and vibrant experiences. When looking to book their next trip, Agoda customers can choose from an array of activities on the platform. This builds on the partnership between Agoda and STB that was first established in 2022, which enticed visitors to Singapore by offering them a variety of accommodation options at great prices.

In the first phase of this new partnership, some of Singapore's most-loved local brands and attractions, such as Bee Cheng Hiang, Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi Airport, PAZZION, and Sentosa Development Corporation will offer exclusive perks and discounts on the Agoda platform. STB and Agoda will also roll out co-branded marketing campaigns and targeted digital campaigns to pique visitors' curiosity to discover more, thereby encouraging tourist spending and return visits.

With this MOU, Agoda and STB will combine their marketing resources to offer differentiated experiences to travellers, strengthening Singapore's position as a must-visit destination on the global map.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.2M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs over 7,000 staff members in 26 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

SOURCE Agoda