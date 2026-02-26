Ant Digital Technologies Strengthens Its AI Infrastructure in Malaysia to Boost Local Customer Service Capabilities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOLOZ, the flagship AI product of Ant Digital Technologies, today announced the launch of its operations hub in Malaysia, which will upgrade its local service offerings, accelerate response times, and enhance on-the-ground processing capabilities to better serve Malaysian customers.

Through its advanced technological framework—which incorporates artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and dynamic risk intelligence—ZOLOZ has successfully supported users across 30 countries and regions, delivering secure and seamless digital identity solutions.

"Building on our successful operations in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Indonesia, the establishment of the ZOLOZ Malaysia hub represents another key milestone for Ant Digital Technologies in the International market," said Garry Sien, Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer, International, Ant Digital Technologies. "This demonstrates our commitment to invest in local digital infrastructure and deliver advanced AI solutions tailored to the specific needs of Malaysian customers."

Last Year, Malaysia has introduced the National Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP), setting out the country's direction for cloud adoption and digital transformation, with an emphasis on security, inclusivity and sustainability. According to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, Malaysia captured 32% of Southeast Asia's total AI funding, positioning the country as a leading destination for AI investment in the region.

In April 2025, Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong. With the launch of its new regional hub, Ant Digital Technologies marks a new step in deepening its service capabilities and reaffirms its long-term commitment to the global market. To date, Ant Digital Technologies has served over 10,000 enterprise clients and more than 300 ecosystem partners.

About ZOLOZ

ZOLOZ is a leading global technology service provider specializing in AI-powered risk management solutions. ZOLOZ complies with key industry standards including PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and SOC2 Type II Report. In 2023, ZOLOZ was recognized by Forrester as an industry leader in Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) in the Asia Pacific region. In 2024 and 2025, ZOLOZ was consecutively recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. To date, Ant Digital Technologies has served over 10,000 enterprise clients and more than 300 ecosystem partners. Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong in April 2025.

