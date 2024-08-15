Appian Collaborates with Outsourcing Technology in Japan to Enhance Business Efficiency through Process Automation

The new partnership aims to reduce workload by 25% by delivering business and digital transformation services

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has entered a collaboration agreement with Outsourcing Technology Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yoshiaki Kasai, here in after OSTech) in Japan to realize business efficiency improvement through process automation and low-code development on the Appian Platform.

This new partnership aims to eliminate data silos and enable end-to-end visualization, integration, and automation of business processes across systems. Following a successful trial implementation of the Appian Platform by OSTech and its outcome to reduce workload by approximately 25%, the new solution has been fully operational as a "business standardization system" since May 2024.

"We are excited to partner with Appian to bring advanced process automation to our clients," said Yoshiaki Kasai, President and CEO, OSTech. "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to digital transformation, enabling us to offer unparalleled support and innovative solutions to our customers. By integrating the Appian Platform with process automation and BPMS into our offerings, we are confident that we can help businesses achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and success."

Through this collaboration, Protrude, OSTech's dedicated IT integration services, will offer enhanced process and digital transformation (DX) on the Appian Platform, focusing on BPMS and process automation. Protrude provides comprehensive, customer-focused support services, encompassing technical support from implementation to operation and production, all aimed at addressing and resolving customer issues with agility and speed.

"We look forward to our collaboration with OSTech to drive greater business efficiency and digital transformation to help businesses and organizations in Japan," said Shinsaku Hashimoto, Alliance Director in North ASIA at Appian Japan LLC. "This new partnership is a testament to the transformative potential of the Appian Platform, and we are confident that together with OSTech's expertise, we can deliver exceptional value to businesses in Japan. By leveraging our technology, we aim to help organizations streamline their operations, enhance visibility, and achieve significant productivity gains."

Learn more about Protrude and contact Appian Japan to see how we could help you gain business efficiency with process automation.

About Appian

Appian [Nasdaq: APPN] is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.jp, and follow Appian on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Appian Japan LLC Company Profile

Website: https://appian.com/jp

Representative: Hiroshi Oyama

Head Office: 8F Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Email: [email protected]

Established: April 2, 2021

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindy Cheng

Sr. Director of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

About OSTech

OS TECH specializes in electronic materials handling and excels in aligning the needs of customers and the capabilities of suppliers while embracing world-class business practices. The company is one of the top 25,861 engineers in Japan and has provided technical human resource support to over 4,000 companies. In addition, we are gradually expanding various services to meet the challenges of our customers, such as integration and consulting such as contract development and maintenance, and selection and procurement of advanced technologies, mainly through "PROTRUDE".

* Domestic technical outsourcing business consolidated: 25,861 people (number of full-time employees as of the end of December 2023)

OSTech Company Profile

Head office: 16th and 17th floors, Marunouchi Trust Tower Main Building, 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Business:

IT, mechanical, electronic, electrical and software engineer dispatch and development contracting

Employment placement services (professional employment placement)

Import, export, sale, design, construction, maintenance and other technical services related to corporate networks, computer and information and communication systems

Established: December 2004

Capital: 483 million yen

Sales: 162,459 million yen (Consolidated, fiscal year ending December 2023)

Number of engineers: 25,861 (Consolidated, fiscal year ending December 2023)

Website: https://www.ostech.co.jp/en/company/

SOURCE Appian