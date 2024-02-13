Appian Named a Leader in Everest Group's Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it is named a Leader in the Everest Group insurance technology report, Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report analyses 21 low-code insurance providers across multiple evaluation dimensions, including:

Vision and capability to deliver products successfully.

Overall function of strategic roadmap, technology sophistication, services capability, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement and commercial model, and support.

Market impact and function of market adoption, client portfolio mix, and value delivered.

According to the report, insurance organisations seek support to manage the technology environment, address talent shortages, and respond to changing market dynamics. Insurers are increasingly relying on low-code technology for rapid application development, integration, and meeting time-to-market needs. Appian's recognition as a Leader in the report is based on its strong value proposition to fulfil insurers diverse needs across the value chain.

"Appian has done well in elevating insurance industry mindshare by offering exhaustive out-of-the-box functionality to automate insurance processes, unify data across systems, and showcase credible success proof-points with life and non-life carriers," said Vigitesh Tewary, Practise Director, Everest Group. "Appian's focus on establishing a robust ecosystem with services and technology partners, a comprehensive skilling and certification programme, and offering a compelling value-proposition as a low-code platform that can scale with carriers' business volumes and workload complexity has enabled Appian to secure a Leader recognition on Everest Group's Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance, Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

"With the Appian Platform, we are automating our processes from intake and coverage verification to assessing whether a dispute is covered by the insurance policy, and finally, distributing it to the appropriate case handler for claims handling," said Erik Hietkamp, CIO and Director of IT at DAS. "Our objective is to build upon data and processes to automate mundane tasks and empower our case handlers to concentrate on their legal work."

"We are proud to announce that Appian has received recognition for our innovative approach to providing digital insurance solutions aligned with our commitment to excellence in the insurance industry," said Jake Sloan, VP of Insurance, Appian. "The Appian Platform is meticulously designed to empower insurers with a robust, low-code AI process automation platform that enhances operational efficiency, optimises risk management, and accelerates the launch of new insurance products. Recognition from Everest Group not only solidifies our standing as a leader in insurance technology but also underscores our dedication to ongoing evolution and pioneering transformation in insurance services through Appian."

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

