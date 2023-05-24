Appier partners with leading retail and ecommerce brands in Southeast Asia to help them deliver personalized experiences for their customers

TAIPEI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier (TSE: 4180), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, today shares updates on its partnerships with retail and ecommerce brands in Southeast Asia, as it works with leading organizations in the region to transform their marketing strategies to enable them to offer highly tailored shopping experiences across their digital platforms.

The rise of Generative AI has been making waves in the retail industry for good reason. It's already prompting established brands and retailers to move fast and capitalize on this new opportunity. Retailers can save time and money in various operations, including marketing, which typically accounts for approximately 14% of a company's budget[1]. Generative AI can automate tasks and scale critical work in areas such as personalized marketing, chatbot customer service support, and generating actionable insights. These emerging use cases have the potential to revolutionize retail and bring significant benefits to brands and retailers alike.

The year 2023 is a pivotal time for the retail industry as it undergoes a transformative shift. Brands and retailers are now in the midst of a retail reinvention to meet the demands of today's post-pandemic shoppers who expect more from their online shopping experiences, including personalized recommendations and real-time customer support. As retailers, both online and offline, enter a new phase of business transformation, they are leveraging various technologies to deliver engaging experiences that streamline the buying process and bridge the gap between their physical and digital offerings.

AI has become increasingly important in the retail industry due to its potential to drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and unlock valuable insights from data. Businesses are turning to Appier for its cutting-edge AI technologies that are specifically designed for the retail industry, allowing businesses to leverage advanced algorithms and machine learning to optimize their operations, improve marketing strategies, and deliver personalized experiences to customers. Appier also has a proven track record of success globally, with a strong portfolio of satisfied clients who have achieved significant business outcomes through their AI-powered solutions.

In Southeast Asia, some of the retail brands that have partnered with Appier include:

Spritzer, Malaysia

Spritzer was able to implement an omnichannel conversational marketing platform powered by AI to help its customers intelligently navigate Spritzer's web and social media chat channels. An omnichannel conversational marketing platform that is adept at identifying different marketing scenarios offered great flexibility for Spritzer to reach out to its customers through tailored and real-time marketing messages, such as surveys and lucky draws, and offered Spritzer the ease of streamlining all of its marketing campaigns in a single platform across multiple messaging channels.

K&K Fashion, Vietnam

As one of Vietnam's leading ecommerce fashion destinations for women, K&K Fashion wanted to transform the customer experience by providing smarter recommendations and streamlining their marketing campaigns. By partnering with Appier, K&K Fashion was able to manage all of its channels and campaigns - web, eDMs, SMS, and app - on a single platform, allowing them to have a holistic view of their customers across all channels and manage their campaigns and messages throughout the customer journey. K&K Fashion also gained richer insights into their customers and provided smarter product recommendations on their website and app.

Rev Edition, Thailand

As a leading importer, distributor, and manager of retail stores carrying multiple sports brands and products, Rev Edition needed to provide a highly personalized shopping experience for its customers. With Appier's AI-powered personalization cloud, Rev Edition was able to offer its customers smarter and tailored product recommendations based on their browsing and purchasing preferences. Rev Edition was also able to gain smarter insights into its customers and achieve significant sales uplift due to the increased engagement on its online platforms.

Beyond these brands in Southeast Asia, Appier has also partnered with organizations across Asia Pacific, including Caring Pharmacy , BusOnlineTicket, Galle Watch, PX Mart, Senheng, Tiger Beer, Delonghi, Audi, Brand's, and Heineken, amongst others, helping them to deliver highly personalized experiences for their customers. Detailed case studies on the brands can be found here .

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

