Appointment of New Director General for The Chartered Governance Institute

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CGI Global, the Chartered Governance Institute, the premier global qualifying body for Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Governance Professionals, announced the appointment of Kerrie Waring to lead the global institute as Director General. With nine divisions around the world and 29,000 members, the Chartered Governance Institute has actively promoted the highest standards of corporate governance for over 130 years.

Ms Waring will report to the Council of CGI Global, working closely with Council Members and divisional CEOs, to promote the importance of Chartered Company Secretaries and Governance Professionals in supporting successful companies and long-term value creation, taking over from Tim Sheehy after he steps down on 30 November.

CGI Global President, John Heaton said: "I am delighted that Kerrie is joining us, bringing great international experience of corporate governance over many years. She has long been an exponent of the value which good governance brings to organisations and is very well suited to developing the global strategy and expanding the reach and impact of CGI, building on Tim's work over the last 9 years. I am really looking forward to working with her."

With over 25 years of corporate governance experience, Ms Waring joins CGI Global after serving as Chief Executive Officer of the International Corporate Governance Network for 10 years until June 2024. Prior to joining ICGN in 2008 as Chief Operating Officer, she was Corporate Governance Manager at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, and International Relations Manager at the UK Institute of Directors. A specialist in Japanese governance, Ms Waring served for seven years as a Member of the Council of Experts convened by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Financial Services Agency to advise on governance and stewardship reforms.

As Director General of CGI Global Ms Waring is responsible for strategically leading the profession's engagement with international stakeholders, expanding membership across markets, and driving scale and innovation across the industry's international qualifying scheme – the gold standard for governance professionals.

Ms Waring said: "Chartered Secretaries and Governance Professionals are critical for supporting high-performing boards in their role to promote corporate sustainability and resilience, ultimately creating long-term value. They are the nexus between management, shareholders, auditors and others – ensuring timely information flows and the proper functioning of governance policies, procedures and practices. Based on the strong foundations established by my predecessor, I look forward to working with the CGI Council and Divisional CEOs in strategically leading CGI Global to its next phase and raising awareness of this important profession around the world."

Ms Edith Shih FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP)(PE), CGI Global Past President, HKCGI Honorary Adviser and Past President, stated: "I am pleased that Kerrie is joining CGI as its Director General, bringing with her rich experience as a governance professional with international exposure in governance leadership."

Ms Gillian Meller FCG HKFCG(PE), CGI Global Vice President and HKCGI Past President, said: "Kerrie is well suited to the role with her past experience and, importantly, her vision for CGI going forward. I look forward to working with her."

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI), formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), is the only qualifying institution in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong for the internationally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications.

With over 75 years of history and as the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the Institute's reach and professional recognition extends to all of CGI's nine divisions, with about 40,000 members and students worldwide. HKCGI is one of the fastest-growing divisions of CGI, having over 10,000 members, graduates and students with significant representations within listed companies and other cross-industry governance functions.

Believing that better governance leads to better decisions for a better world, HKCGI's mission is to advance governance in commerce, industry, and public affairs through education, thought leadership, advocacy, and engagement with members and the broader community. As recognised thought leaders in our field, the Institute educates and advocates for the highest standards in governance and promotes an expansive approach that considers all stakeholders' interests.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

