The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute elects President and Council for 2026

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (the Institute) held its hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

At the Council meeting following the AGM, the Honorary Officers for 2026 were elected (see the list below). Mr Tom SL Chau FCG HKFCG(PE) has been elected as President of the Institute for 2026. He is a partner of Haiwen & Partners LLP.

From 1 January 2026, Mr David J Simmonds FCG HKFCG will retire from the presidency, and will continue to serve the Institute ex-officio as Immediate Past President.

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute Council for 2026:

Honorary Officers:

Mr Tom SL Chau FCG HKFCG(PE) | President

Ms Stella SM Lo FCG HKFCG(PE) | Vice-President

Mr Kenny Luo (Luo Nan) FCG HKFCG | Vice-President

Mr Robin B Healy FCG HKFCG | Vice-President (re-elected to Council)

Mr Patrick HK Sung FCG HKFCG | Treasurer

Council Members:

Professor Alan KM Au FCG HKFCG

Ms Anita HL Chau FCG HKFCG (newly elected to Council)

Ms Ivy YY Chow FCG HKFCG(PE)

Mr David YH Fu FCG HKFCG

Professor Raymond MK Wong FCG HKFCG (newly elected to Council)

Ms Cindy Y Wong FCG HKFCG (newly elected to Council)

Mr Matthew WH Young FCG HKFCG(PE)

Mr Hailiang Zhang FCG HKFCG (newly elected to Council)

Mr William WY Zhang FCG HKFCG

Ex-officio:

Mr David J Simmonds FCG HKFCG | Immediate Past President

Mr Ernest CH Lee FCG HKFCG(PE) | Past President

Honorary Adviser:

Ms Edith Shih FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP)(PE) | Past International President & Past President





The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 76 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI's global network of around 40,000 members and students, making it one of its fastest-growing divisions. HKCGI's community comprises about 10,000 members, graduates, and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry, and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy, and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

