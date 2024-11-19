APRIL Group Awards Scholarships to 250 High School and Vocational Students across Its Five Operational Districts in Pangkalan Kerinci, Pelalawan in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APRIL Group, a member of the RGE group of companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive progress as part of its APRIL2030 transformation strategy by awarding scholarships to 250 high school and vocational students from its five operational districts in Pangkalan Kerinci, Pelalawan in Indonesia.

The scholarships were awarded by PT. Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT. RAPP), the operating arm of APRIL Group, across the following districts: Pelalawan (103 students); Siak (26 students); Kuantan Singingi (49 students); Kampar (35 students) and Meranti Islands (37 students).

At a recent ceremony held at the PT. RAPP Community Development (CD) Centre in the region, students and their families gathered to celebrate this significant milestone. Head of Community Development of PT. RAPP, Ferdinand Leohansen (Leo), said, "The scholarship recipients were selected through a rigorous process based on their academic performance and economic background. The scholarship fund will be distributed to the students in batches over the course of one year."

Leo further highlighted the scholarship programme's objectives, and added: "Education is the foundation of a brighter future. Through this initiative, we aim to empower the younger generation by supporting their educational journey and aspirations."

Among the beneficiaries was Laura Septia Ningsih, a twelfth-grade student at State Vocational High School 1 in Kerinci Kanan, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude for being given the scholarship. "This scholarship eases my family's financial burden significantly and motivates me to pursue a good education and career and make my parents proud," she said.

Another recipient, Nandra Irawan, a grade eleven student from AGI Palm Oil Vocational School, shared his aspirations to pursue higher education and achieve his dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. He said, "This scholarship means a lot to me and is a stepping stone for me to pursue a higher education and achieving my goal."

In the awards ceremony, Pangkalan Kerinci's Sub-district Head Junaidi Junaidi S. Pd encouraged students to strive for excellence. He said, "Your task is to seek knowledge and aim high. Respect your teachers and parents, and use this scholarship to achieve your goals."

The scholarships are a key component of PT. RAPP's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education and community development in its operational areas. The initiative also underscores the company's dedication to nurturing future leaders and creating lasting, positive impacts in the communities it serves.

APRIL Group is a leading producer of fibre, pulp and paper with plantations and manufacturing operations in Riau Province, Indonesia. We are committed to sustainability in our business and in the broader landscapes where we operate. Under our production-protection model, we adopted a unique 1-for-1 goal where we aim to conserve one hectare of forest for every hectare of plantation, and currently conserve and restore about 360,000 hectares of forests, including the largest peatland restoration project in Indonesia. For more information, visit www.aprilasia.com and follow Twitter @aprilpulp.

