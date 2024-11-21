APRIL Group Supports National Health Development in Riau Province, Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pulp, paper and board producer APRIL Group has further strengthened its commitment to improving public health by donating essential medical equipment to a local health facility in Riau province in Sumatra, Indonesia, close to where the company's manufacturing operations are located.

APRIL, a member of the RGE group of companies, provided 22 types of essential medical equipment covering ultrasound machines, electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, infant warmers, laboratory tools and other healthcare instruments – worth more than IDR 300 million – to the Berkilau Health Centre in Pangkalan Kerinci. The donation was made through PT. Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT. RAPP), the operating arm of APRIL Group.

This contribution aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for the local communities and supports Indonesia's broader national health development goals. It is also aligned with the company's APRIL2030 strategy, which seeks to empower people and communities through transformative initiatives.

Wan Mohammad Jakh Anza, General Manager of Stakeholder Relations, PT. RAPP, said: "Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right of every individual. By providing medical equipment and collaborating with public health authorities, we aim to enhance primary healthcare and address critical issues like stunting".

Dr. Diding Piliang, Head of the Berkilau Health Centre (the Centre), said the upgraded equipment have significantly enhanced the Centre's capacity in handling patients and reducing the need for hospital referrals. "Thanks to the support from APRIL, we can now provide better services, particularly in diagnostics and maternal health. For instance, procedures like pregnancy ultrasounds and heart diagnostics, which previously required hospital referrals, can now be completed here at the Centre," he said.

Residents like Nurmay, a pregnant mother from Makmur Village, shared her positive experiences at the Centre. "With the new ultrasound device, the readings are more accurate which makes me feel more assured about my baby's health," she said.

Beyond Berkilau Health Centre, APRIL has also distributed 300 medical devices to 10 other health centres across Pelalawan, including Pangkalan Kerinci 1 (Berseri), Pangkalan Kuras I and Bandar Petalangan. This initiative aligns with Pelalawan Regency Government's 2025 mission of improving human capital and infrastructure to strengthen regional economy.

