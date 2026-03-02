April-May in Taipei: Discover a New Way to Experience the City at the World-Class Danjiang Bridge

TAIPEI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from The Hub News:

The Danjiang Bridge in Taipei, Taiwan, is scheduled to officially open to traffic in May 2026. To celebrate the completion of this landmark cross-river bridge linking Bali and Tamsui, the organizers will host a series of pre-opening events from April 17 to May 9, 2026. Visitors from Taiwan and around the world are invited to step onto the bridge before it opens to traffic, offering a rare opportunity to experience this grand moment in a truly unique and memorable way.

Spring is an ideal season to visit Taiwan. This April and May, Greater Taipei will introduce an exciting new travel highlight: the world-class Danjiang Bridge spanning Tamsui and Bali. Notable features of the bridge include the world's longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed span—an engineering breakthrough that sets a new world record—the final architectural work of Pritzker Prize laureate Zaha Hadid, and its selection by CNN in 2025 as one of the world's 11 architectural wonders.

To mark the official opening of the Danjiang Bridge, Highway Bureau, MOTC, in collaboration with the New Taipei City Government, has organized a series of events beginning in mid-April. While registration for the April 18 run and April 19 cycling experiences has reached capacity, a diverse lineup of activities will continue to take place around Tamsui and Bali from April 25 to May 9. These include performances by the internationally renowned Cloud Gate Dance Theatre, themed markets, large-scale community walks, and more. The program offers international visitors an exciting new way to experience Taiwan and immerse themselves in this vibrant spring celebration.

Organizers hope to attract more international visitors to rediscover the travel appeal of Greater Taipei through the Danjiang Bridge. By day, visitors can explore Tamsui Old Street, Fisherman's Wharf, and Bali's left bank at a leisurely pace, then head onto the bridge at dusk to take in Tamsui's renowned sunset views. Daytime vistas highlight Guanyin Mountain and the Tamsui River, while evening illumination transforms the skyline into a strikingly different cityscape—an ideal setting for photography, strolling, and sunset viewing. Surrounding events will also feature local culinary specialties, offering visitors the chance to experience Taipei's unique blend of natural scenery, urban culture, and contemporary architecture in a single trip.

All pre-opening events are free of charge.

