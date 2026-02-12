Spring Travel in Taiwan: Discover Three Birdwatching Highlights in Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan -- Your One-Stop Coastal Getaway

Winter Migratory Birdwatching in Yunlin–Chiayi–Tainan × A Slow-City Experience in Tainan × The Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi

As the spring travel season approaches, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters under Taiwan's Tourism Administration, in partnership with local stakeholders, has introduced a new spring travel program that blends ecological discovery, cultural exploration, and sustainable tourism experiences.

Taiwan Lantern Festival In Chiayi (Image source: Taiwan Lantern Festival official website) Black-faced Spoonbill (Image source: Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters) Tea Discourse Repository (Image source: Taiwan Lantern Festival official website)

This curated itinerary brings together coastal birdwatching across the Yunlin–Chiayi–Tainan region, leisurely journeys through Tainan's historic heritage, culinary culture, and vibrant city life, as well as the spectacular 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi. Together, these experiences create a seamless, one-stop journey designed to showcase the unique natural beauty, cultural richness, and coastal charm of southern Taiwan.

Yunlin–Chiayi–Tainan Coast: The Last Chance for Spring Migratory Birdwatching

Spring marks the final prime season for observing migratory birds before their northward migration. The Yunlin–Chiayi–Tainan coastal region features lagoons, sandbars, wetlands, and mangrove ecosystems that support hundreds of bird species each winter. Rare birds such as the black-faced spoonbill and pied avocet are active in salt pans and wetlands, and guided local tours allow visitors to observe birdlife easily with the naked eye or a smartphone—an experience suitable for families and international birdwatching enthusiasts alike.

Discover Slow Travel in Tainan: Asia's Leading Sustainable Tourism City

Recognized in 2023 as one of the world's Top 10 Sustainable Tourism Destinations, Tainan is the only Asian city to receive this distinction. Within its historic alleyways, temple lanterns glow alongside centuries-old residences, while vibrant street food culture blends seamlessly with rich heritage—making Tainan an ideal destination for immersive cultural travel.

Visitors can embrace a "slow travel, slow dining, and slow living" experience, exploring Anping, Sicao, and the Qigu Salt Mountain via the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle. This relaxed journey offers an authentic way to experience Tainan's sustainable lifestyle and distinctive cultural charm.

2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi: Where Technology Meets Tradition

The 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival will take place from March 3 to 15 in Taibao City, Chiayi County, under the theme "Illuminate Taiwan, Shine Chiayi." Blending traditional lantern craftsmanship with digital technology, the festival will showcase more than 600 illuminated art installations. The main lantern draws inspiration from the sacred giant trees of Alishan, symbolizing Chiayi's rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes.

Beyond the main exhibition area, visitors can explore themed IP zones (including Super Mario), interactive light installations, and family-friendly activities, creating an immersive nighttime experience of light, art, and culture for visitors of all ages.

A One-Stop Spring Travel Experience You Won't Want to Miss

This integrated three-in-one travel experience highlights the diverse natural landscapes and cultural richness of southern Taiwan while embracing the principles of sustainable tourism. It invites travelers to explore Taiwan in spring at a relaxed pace, encouraging deeper, more meaningful connections with both nature and local culture.

Equally appealing is the convenience of the journey: the three destinations are all within easy reach of one another, with travel times of roughly an hour between sites by car or public transport. For international visitors, the region is just over an hour from Kaohsiung International Airport, making this spring getaway both accessible and effortlessly enjoyable.

