AQUALITAS LEADS THE WAY AS THE FIRST ORGANIC CANNABIS PRODUCER IN THE WORLD TO BE ISSUED EU-GMP CERTIFICATION AND A HEALTH CANADA DRUG ESTABLISHMENT LICENSE

BEDFORD, NS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqualitas Inc., a Nova Scotian licensed producer, is pleased to announce they have received a European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) Certification issued by Beizirksregierung Köln (District of Cologne Germany), and a Drug Establishment License (DEL) issued by Health Canada in accordance with the Food and Drugs Act. After rigorous inspections, these accreditations confirm compliance with the highest industry manufacturing standards in the world for the production of cannabis products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aqualitas' primary processes, with respect to flower cultivation, finished packaging and extraction are all now conducted under GMP standards.

Myrna L. Gillis, CEO of Aqualitas, states "this significant milestone reflects our commitment to excellence in manufacturing cannabis products, ensuring exacting attention to produce clean, consistent, and safe product without irradiation while utilizing organic and sustainable processes. Our commitment to pure wellness has been elevated by these important certifications and expands our existing footprint in important global markets."

"The successful attainment of EU-GMP Certification reflects the extraordinary efforts of our quality and operations teams in their persistent and patient pursuit of this important goal", noted Danielle Maitland, Director of Science and Cultivation Technology, who along with Dorothy Easy, Quality Assurance Person, and Nicholas Vorauer, Lead Extraction Scientist, spearheaded the EU-GMP and DEL compliance initiatives.

The EU-GMP Certification adds to Aqualitas' suite of production certifications which include IMC-Good Agricultural Practices (IMC-GAP), GAcP, and Clean Green Certifiied® status. This further differentiates Aqualitas® products from other Canadian cannabis licenced producers and will also allow the execution on existing strategic distribution partnerships in Australia and expansion into UK and Germany where they anticipate launching product later this month. It will also enable expansion of their research collaborations and support their drug master file for projects in the USA.

About Aqualitas Inc.

Aqualitas Inc. is a privately held, vertically integrated, multi-Health Canada license holder of award-winning cannabis products and in-house brands distributed in all Canadian provinces and internationally. Aqualitas is home to Canada's 2020 Grower of the Year and is Canada's first Clean Green Certified® cannabis producer and processor, recognizing its commitment to international organic management practices, compliance, quality, and sustainability. Its unique and proprietary aquaponics growing process combines living water, powered by koi fish, and living soil to create product offerings with enhanced potency and terpene profiles. The Aqualitas® brand promise, "Pure Wellness," encapsulates a dedication to driving innovation through research and product development that not only enhances the well-being of consumers but also reflects a commitment to purity, quality, and environmental stewardship. Its scientific incubator, Sindica Global Institute for Cannabis Research and Innovation, is uniquely positioned to collaborate on pharmaceutical and natural health product research due to Aqualitas' comprehensive licenses and certifications, including a research license, an FDA drug master file, a drug establishment license, and adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Aqualitas® medical products have also been distributed across Canada and exported to Germany, Australia, Poland, Israel, and the USA.

