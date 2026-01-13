ARC Group Brings Premier Capital Markets & M&A Forum to Tokyo

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group will host the Capital Markets & M&A Forum in Tokyo, marking the first time its flagship global event is held in Japan. The forum will bring together senior corporate executives, institutional investors, and cross-border dealmakers for a high-level exchange on capital formation, IPOs, and international M&A.

Designed for senior decision-makers, this invitation-based forum will deliver practical insights, strategic dialogue, and direct access to leading market participants shaping the future of capital markets in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region. The event will take place on January 20, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo.

Register here: https://arc-group.com/capital-market-and-ma-forum-2026-tokyo-edition/

About ARC Group

ARC Group is a global investment bank and management consultancy supporting companies through cross-border financial advisory, M&A, IPOs, SPAC transactions, financing, and consulting services. Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Mainland China, the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, ARC Group delivers integrated solutions across multiple jurisdictions.

Capital Markets: A top global mid-market investment bank, consistently leading the SPAC M&A League Table

A top global mid-market investment bank, consistently leading the SPAC M&A League Table M&A: Over USD 1 billion in transaction volume in the last three years, specializing in cross-border Asia-linked transactions

Over USD 1 billion in transaction volume in the last three years, specializing in cross-border Asia-linked transactions Management Consulting: Supporting companies from high-growth ventures to Fortune 500 firms across strategy, expansion, and operations

Supporting companies from high-growth ventures to Fortune 500 firms across strategy, expansion, and operations ARC Group Securities LLC: A wholly owned, U.S.-registered FINRA member broker-dealer with firm-commitment underwriting capabilities

About the Event

Hosted in the heart of Tokyo's financial district at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, the Capital Markets & M&A Forum will convene senior executives, investors, and advisors for a full day of off-the-record keynotes and strategic discussions focused on global capital markets, U.S. listings, and cross-border M&A.

The day will open with Paul Chong, Venture Partner at ARC Group, sharing how Japanese and Asian companies can access U.S. capital markets through IPOs, SPACs, and cross-border listings. Capital markets discussions will be led by Simon Luk, Partner and Chair of Asia Practice at Winston & Strawn LLP, and Joy Pan, Senior Partner at MarcumAsia, who will provide legal, regulatory, and financial reporting perspectives on navigating U.S. and international markets.

In the M&A sessions, Valentin Ischer, Managing Director at ARC Group, will examine how companies can use M&A as a strategic growth and globalization tool, followed by an expert panel featuring Catherine Li, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences & Cross-Border M&A, who will share insights into executing complex international transactions in high-growth sectors. Ian Hanna, CEO of ARC Group Securities, will contribute perspectives on capital formation, institutional investor engagement, and accessing U.S. public markets through ARC Group's FINRA-registered broker-dealer platform.

Together, these sessions will provide a comprehensive, real-world view of how companies can raise capital, execute acquisitions, and scale internationally in today's evolving financial landscape.

Sponsors

ARC Group Securities LLC

ARC Group Securities LLC is ARC Group's wholly owned, U.S.-registered FINRA member broker-dealer with firm-commitment underwriting capabilities. The platform supports IPOs, SPACs, follow-on offerings, private placements, and cross-border capital raises, enabling international companies to access U.S. public and private markets with institutional-grade execution.

MarcumAsia

MarcumAsia is a leading accounting and advisory firm widely recognized for its work with Asia-based companies pursuing U.S. IPOs, SPAC mergers, and cross-border capital markets transactions. The firm provides audit, financial reporting, and regulatory advisory services to issuers navigating complex international listings.

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is a U.S. securities law firm with deep experience advising growth companies, investment banks, and SPAC sponsors on public offerings, M&A, and SEC compliance. The firm is widely known for its leadership in small- and mid-cap capital markets and cross-border transactions.

This inaugural Tokyo edition positions the city as a central hub in ARC Group's global forum series and provides delegates with a uniquely concentrated network of top-tier capital markets and M&A professionals.

SOURCE ARC Group Limited