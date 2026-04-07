ARC Group Returns to Kuala Lumpur for 4th Annual Capital Markets & M&A Forum

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group will host the Capital Markets & M&A Forum 2026: Malaysia Edition in Kuala Lumpur, marking the fourth year of one of Southeast Asia's most established platforms for capital markets and cross-border dealmaking. The forum will take place on May 7, 2026, at EQ, Equatorial Plaza, Kuala Lumpur, bringing together senior leaders from across the region's financial ecosystem.

Invitation

Following a landmark 2025 edition that welcomed more than 500 senior executives, investors, legal advisors, and industry leaders, the 2026 forum builds on over a decade-long legacy of insight, dialogue, and collaboration. As global markets continue to evolve, this year's Kuala Lumpur edition will deliver an even stronger focus on growth strategy, capital formation, and cross-border opportunities across Asia and beyond.

Designed for founders, C-suite executives, investors, and professional advisors, the forum provides a curated, off-the-record environment where decision-makers can exchange ideas, build meaningful relationships, and explore strategic opportunities in an increasingly interconnected financial landscape.

Register for the event here.

About the Event

Now in its fourth year in Kuala Lumpur, the Capital Markets & M&A Forum continues to serve as a cornerstone gathering for Southeast Asia's financial and corporate leadership community.

The forum will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions led by senior industry professionals, addressing the trends shaping public and private capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and international expansion strategies.

Speakers will include Hiren Krishnani, Senior Director at Nasdaq, who leads capital markets activities across the ASEAN region. Drawing on extensive experience advising companies on IPO readiness and investor engagement, he will share insights into navigating global capital markets and positioning companies for successful listings.

Additional sessions will explore the intersection of entrepreneurship, capital strategy, and international expansion, highlighting Southeast Asia's growing importance as a hub for cross-border investment and long-term value creation.

With participation expected to exceed previous years, the 2026 Kuala Lumpur edition aims to be the largest and most impactful forum to date, reinforcing ARC Group's commitment to supporting Malaysia's financial ecosystem and connecting regional companies with global capital opportunities.

Register for the event here.

About ARC Group

ARC Group is a global investment bank and management consultancy supporting companies through cross-border financial advisory, M&A, IPOs, SPAC transactions, financing, and consulting services. Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Mainland China, the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, ARC Group delivers integrated solutions across multiple jurisdictions.

Capital Markets : A leading global mid-market investment bank with strong expertise in cross-border transactions and capital formation.

: A leading global mid-market investment bank with strong expertise in cross-border transactions and capital formation. M&A: Specializing in cross-border mergers and acquisitions across Asia and global markets.

Specializing in cross-border mergers and acquisitions across Asia and global markets. Asset Management : Delivering diversified investment solutions across alternative strategies, including credit, structured capital, and special situations, supported by disciplined underwriting and global market expertise.

: Delivering diversified investment solutions across alternative strategies, including credit, structured capital, and special situations, supported by disciplined underwriting and global market expertise. Wealth Advisory: Providing bespoke, independent advisory solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families, corporates, and trusts, with strategies focused on long-term wealth preservation, growth, and access to curated investment opportunities.

Providing bespoke, independent advisory solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families, corporates, and trusts, with strategies focused on long-term wealth preservation, growth, and access to curated investment opportunities. Management Consulting: Supporting companies from growing enterprises to Fortune 500 organizations in addressing strategic and operational challenges.

Supporting companies from growing enterprises to Fortune 500 organizations in addressing strategic and operational challenges. ARC Group Securities LLC: A U.S.-registered, FINRA-member broker-dealer providing firm commitment underwriting and capital markets execution capabilities.

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SOURCE ARC Group