Arcfra Partners with Netfos to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud and AI Infrastructure Innovation in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfra , a leading provider of full-stack enterprise cloud infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Netfos , one of Taiwan's most trusted value-added distributors. This collaboration marks Arcfra's official entry into the Taiwan regional market, following the Singapore-based company's successful expansions in South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The Arcfra-Netfos partnership offers a timely, modernized alternative for Taiwan enterprises facing rising virtualization costs and AI demands. Leveraging Netfos's extensive network and expertise, Arcfra empowers local businesses to build scalable, secure, and cost-effective enterprise clouds.

Simplifying IT for the Post-VMware and AI Era

The Arcfra Enterprise Cloud Platform (AECP) is a full-stack, software-defined infrastructure that integrates computing, distributed storage, software-defined networking, security, and Kubernetes into a single, unified solution.

Arcfra offers Taiwan enterprises a cost-effective VMware alternative that reduces TCO by over 50% while providing a high-performance, AI-ready foundation. By unifying traditional VMs and cloud-native containers on a single, hardware-agnostic platform, Arcfra simplifies digital transformation and ensures total data sovereignty without vendor lock-in.

"Taiwan is a critical tech hub with massive demand for practical, powerful infrastructure," said Kelvin Teo, Sales Director of Arcfra. "Partnering with Netfos allows us to bring our simplified, AI-ready cloud to more enterprises, helping them navigate modern IT challenges with confidence."

"We are excited to represent Arcfra in Taiwan," said Ken Lin, General Manager of Netfos. "Arcfra AECP is a refreshing, integrated solution for clients struggling with the complexity and cost of traditional virtualization. We are launching POC experiences today to showcase its technical value firsthand."

Expanding the Global Footprint

This partnership is a significant milestone in Arcfra's 2026 global expansion strategy. Following successful launches in Southeast Asia, Arcfra continues to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, providing enterprises with a future-proof foundation for the next wave of innovation.

About Arcfra

Arcfra simplifies enterprise cloud infrastructure with a full-stack, software-defined platform built for the post-VMware and AI era. Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in full-stack HCI, Arcfra is trusted by enterprises across industries.

About Netfos

Netfos is a premier IT infrastructure and cloud solutions provider in Taiwan, dedicated to delivering forward-looking, cost-effective technologies that empower enterprise digital transformation with stability and agility.

SOURCE Arcfra