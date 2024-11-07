Arirang TV Showcases the Beauty of Gyeongbuk with Culinary Ambassador Hyejung Lee.

- Gyeongbuk's Aesthetics: Capturing the Scenic Charm of Uljin, Cheongsong and Yeongyang

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arirang TV (President Taejung Kim) announces the launch of the global Gyeongsangbuk-do promotional program, 'Aesthetics of Gyeongbuk', airing every Wednesday at 8 a.m. from November 6 for a four-week series.

Gyeongbuk, a Premier Travel Destination! The show highlights top attractions and local cuisine in Uljin, Cheongsong and Yeongyang, with prime locations perfect for capturing memorable travel photos. Created to inspire viewers, each episode encourages the sentiment, "I want to take photos there!"

▲ Uljin (1): Culinary expert Hyejung Lee, DKZ members and model/actor Yujin Song enjoy a meal prepared with ingredients gathered in Uljin. Image provided by Arirang International Broadcasting. (PRNewsfoto/Arirang TV) ▲ Yeongyang (1): Multinational girl group X:IN stargazing at the Firefly Observatory. Image provided by Arirang International Broadcasting. (PRNewsfoto/Arirang TV) ▲ Cheongsong (1): International couple and YouTubers Sujeong Choo and Kevin taking snapshots at Cheongsong’s “Oxygen Cafe.” Image provided by Arirang International Broadcasting. (PRNewsfoto/Arirang TV)

In the Uljin episode, culinary expert Hyejung Lee, popular idol group DKZ and model/actor Yujin Song explore and present Uljin, a region known for its unique combination of mountain and seaside beauty. Hyejung Lee and Yujin Song explore the seaside, while DKZ members venture into the mountains. Together, they gather fresh, local ingredients from Uljin, which Hyejung Lee uses to prepare a special evening meal. They also enjoy local experiences, such as cable car rides and exploring Seongnyugul Cave, showcasing Uljin's scenic attractions.

In the Yeongyang episode, the multinational girl group X:IN splits into two teams to capture different aspects of Yeongyang County. From shopping at a lively market that rivals major department stores to snapping unforgettable photos in the valleys and forests, they fully experience Yeongyang.

Additionally, 'X:IN' films promotional Reels at Yeongyang's main attractions, which the members share on their YouTube channels, effectively promoting the beauty of Yeongyang to a broader audience.

In Cheongsong, internationally renowned YouTubers 'Sujeong Choo' from Korea and her American partner 'Kevin' visit prime photo locations with a professional photographer, creating cherished 'snapshots'. The show captures their relationship with both humor and warmth, highlighting Kevin's charm, which comes across as especially "Korean." For couples, Cheongsong offers must-visit locations for stunning romantic snapshots. 'Aesthetics of Gyeongbuk' provides an insider's guide to the most beautiful photo spots in Cheongsong.

'The Aesthetics of Gyeongbuk' program vividly brings to life the scenery, cuisine and attractions of Gyeongsangbuk-do. Broadcast by Arirang TV, it reaches a global audience of 146 million households across 107 countries.

Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BeMyKorea/videos

